Book Road closure | Kyuramen opens | Fredenhagen Park fountain reopening set

Book Road closure starting today, lasting through spring

Book Road between 75th and 83rd streets will be closed starting today through the spring of 2025 due to a water pipeline installation under the roadway.

The work is related to the WaterLink Project, a 30-mile pipeline extension that will help supply Lake Michigan drinking water to Montgomery, Oswego, and Yorkville.

During the construction, drivers are asked to use caution and be mindful of detours.

Kyuramen opens new location in north Naperville

Kyuramen has opened a new location in north Naperville. The Japanese ramen-focused restaurant has set up shop at 1727 Freedom Dr., #121.

This is the chain’s fourth location in Illinois. According to the company’s website, it aims to “introduce the ramen noodles of Japan’s three major styles” to the public.

Fredenhagen Park fountain to reopen next spring

The fountain in downtown Naperville’s Fredenhagen Park will be turned back on this spring, according to a report by a Naperville Park District representative at a recent Riverwalk Commission meeting.

The Exchange Club Memories Fountain, which was shut down due to operational issues, has not run since 2021.

The park district spokesperson said the fountain has received maintenance to be properly closed off for the winter, with plans to be turned on again after almost five years this spring. Plans for a grand opening of the fountain are in the works

New superintendent Price commits ‘full effort and dedication’ to IPSD 204

The educational leader who best met Indian Prairie School District’s candidate profile is now officially in line to be the district’s next superintendent.

The school board on Monday night approved a three-year contract to hire John Price to start as superintendent on July 1.

Learn more about his appointment.

North Central football advances to NCAA Division III semifinals

North Central College football is moving on to the NCAA Division III semifinals for a sixth consecutive season after a 35-21 victory over Bethel University in the quarterfinals. The undefeated Cardinals will face John Carroll on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 pm.

Earlier this week, NCC fourth-year head coach Brad Spencer was named the Division III Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association. Spencer now holds a record of 57-1 as head coach of the Cardinals.