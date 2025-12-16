New superintendent Price commits ‘full effort and dedication’ to IPSD 204 

The educational leader who best met Indian Prairie School District’s candidate profile is now officially in line to be the district’s next superintendent.

The school board on Monday night approved a three-year contract to hire John Price to start as superintendent on July 1. He’ll take over after Superintendent Adrian Talley’s tenure ends on June 30.

Price described as ‘a jewel’ for community spirit, dedication

The board described Price, of Chicago, as a “career educator” with more than 25 years of experience as a teacher and administrator. He’s served as a regional superintendent with Chicago Public Schools and as superintendent in Evanston. He’ll be leaving the role he’s held for eight years, as superintendent in North Chicago School District 187, to take the helm in District 204.

“You have no idea what a jewel we’ve lost in Dr. Price and what you’re gaining,” Dora King, president of the North Chicago School District 187 board, told District 204 board members during the meeting. “His community spirit, the way he loves the kids … I cannot imagine anything less than greatness coming to you.”

Board sought people-focused leader

Price said the district’s job posting drew his interest because it “highlighted relationships, a student- and staff-centered leader and authentic care.”

School board President Laurie Donahue said the board developed the superintendent candidate profile to be reflective of “the values and aspirations of our 204 community.” Another goal was to continue the positive strides made during Talley’s time with the district, which began in summer 2020.

“You are a difficult person to replace,” Donahue told Talley, “and you will be greatly missed when you leave next summer.”

For Talley’s successor, the district sought a passionate leader with integrity and empathy, someone who is “authentically approachable and highly visible in our schools and community,” Donahue said.

During a nine-month recruiting period, the district also searched for an experienced superintendent and effective communicator with a dedication to equity, academic excellence and innovation. The ability to make fiscally responsible decisions was a must, too, Donahue said.

“Dr. Price brings a wealth of experience and a determination to support students’ success,” Donahue said.

Price commits to presence, ‘deep attention’

Price’s newly approved contract with the district pays him a base salary in his first year of $335,000. He then will be eligible for yearly increases at the same percentage awarded to teachers, according to the terms of the deal.

As Price wraps up his time in North Chicago, he’s also preparing to start fresh in Indian Prairie.

“I commit to beginning, as I will end in North Chicago, by showing up — especially where deep attention is most needed — by focusing on building relationships of trust and mutual care,” Price said. “I commit to bringing to Indian Prairie my full effort and dedication.”

