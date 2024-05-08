Boy Scouts name change | New Naperville Director of Finance | New Longwood Elementary principal

Boy Scouts of America will change its name to Scouting America

The Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday it will officially change its name to Scouting America on February 8, 2025, coinciding with the organization’s 115th anniversary.

The switch comes as the group marks its fifth anniversary of welcoming girls into Cub Scouting and Scouts BSA programs.

Photo courtesy: Boy Scouts of America

Naperville announces new Director of Finance

The City of Naperville announced Raymond Munch as its new Director of Finance in a press release on Tuesday.

In this role, which he assumed May 6, Munch will oversee Naperville’s nearly $614 million total budget, along with several financial, accounting, billing, and payroll operations.

Munch had been hired as the city’s budget manager in 2020 before being promoted to deputy finance director in 2022.

Indian Prairie District 204 Board of Education approves new principal, assistant principal

The Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education approved a new principal and assistant principal for the 2024-2025 school year at Monday’s board meeting.

Michael Zeman will become the new principal of Longwood Elementary School, replacing the current principal. Zeman joins from Centennial Elementary School in Plano, where he has served as principal since 2017.

Patrick Raleigh will assume the role of assistant principal at Gregory Middle School, filling a vacancy. He comes from Kaneland Community Unit School District 302, where he is currently the Director of Educational Services.

Both will begin their new roles at IPSD 204 on July 1.

Audience members continue pleas for Gaza cease-fire resolution at council meeting

Tuesday marked the sixth consecutive Naperville City Council meeting where audience members called for a local Gaza cease-fire resolution.

16 audience members spoke on the issue during public forum, with the majority pushing for the resolution.

The item was not on the meeting’s agenda, and no cease-fire resolution was proposed by the dais.

Board member conference attendance for Naperville School District 203

On the heels of a lengthy, impassioned discussion last month, Naperville School District 203 Board of Education members had their first attempt at a policy on attendance at conferences at Monday’s meeting.

The new document is designed to set protocols and thresholds on how many officials can attend. Several issues have been raised with conference attendance, including the price tag associated with some of the events — particularly for those out of state.

The draft policy will be further discussed at the board’s next meeting on May 20.