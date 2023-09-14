Bridge construction behind schedule | Little Pops gets props | Remembering James Newkirk

Washington Street Bridge construction behind schedule

The Washington Street Bridge construction between Aurora and Chicago Avenues is two months behind the planned schedule, according to city officials.

Naperville’s Director of Transportation, Engineering and Development Bill Novack said at Wednesday’s Riverwalk Commission meeting that the contractor was unable to meet the production schedule for most of the work and has taken longer than originally expected.

The city is working with crews to get back on schedule and are hopeful that they can complete the project by the end of 2024, Novack said. The bridge replacement was necessary due to deterioration in the 40-year-old structure.

Rabid bats found in Will County

The Will County Health Department along with the Illinois Department of Public Health is cautioning the public about the potential for exposure to rabies.

The warning comes in light of rabid bats being found in Joliet, Plainfield, and Homer Glen. Bats, along with other animals such as skunks or raccoons, can become infected with rabies and then pass it along to humans usually through a bite.

Officials say if a bat is found inside a home, do not touch it, kill it, or release it: rather, contact local animal control and the local health department. If someone is bitten by or exposed to a bat, they should seek immediate medical attention. Pets should be given preventative vaccinations for their protection.

Washington Post names Little Pops as best NY-style pizza in Illinois

The Washington Post recently named Naperville’s Little Pops NY Pizzeria as having the best New York-style pizza in Illinois. Find out how they made their decision and learn more about Little Pops.

Celebrity bartending event to benefit Inside Out Club

Thursday, Sept. 14, there will be a celebrity bartending event at Go Brewing at 1665 Quincy Ave. in Naperville to benefit the Inside Out Club.

Local notables will be serving up drinks, with 100 percent of all tips going to help with the nonprofit’s mission to empower kids to live each day with good character. Live music and raffles will also be included as part of the event. The fundraiser will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Inaugural Swadeshi Mela Indian American Trade Fair

This past weekend, the Swadeshi Mela Indian American Trade Fair was held in Naperville. Learn more about this three-day event which showcased the products and culture of India.

Remembering James Newkirk Sr.

James Newkirk Sr., a former Naperville city councilman, dedicated volunteer within the city, and proud Navy veteran, died on Aug. 10.

Besides the 12 years he spent on city council, Newkirk also served two years on the Naperville District 78 School Board. He was the founding director and first president of the Naperville-North Central College Community Concert Association. He also served on other local boards, including the Naperville Riverwalk Commission and the Naperville Sesquicentennial Commission.

At the time of his death, Newkirk was living in Maine. He was 93.