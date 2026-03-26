Bulls star visit | New park maintenance portal | ‘We the People’ exhibit

Chicago Bulls star Matas Buzelis visits fans at Naperville Guzman y Gomez

Chicago Bulls star forward Matas Buzelis recently visited the Naperville Guzman y Gomez location to take photos, sign autographs, and chat with fans.

Take a look at this celebrity stop-by.

Naperville Park District launches new maintenance request portal

The Naperville Park District has launched a new portal for the public to use to report any maintenance issues within parks and facilities.

The online maintenance request portal, called Maintenance Matters, will take the place of the 311 Parks system.

If residents spot an issue, they can now report it by clicking a red tab on the right side of the park district’s website, or by going directly to the Maintenance Matters page. Those reporting issues may do so anonymously and can tag the exact location of the problem. They may then also track the progress of their request.

Funds secured for Springbrook Water Reclamation Center expansion project

More than a million dollars in federal funding has been secured for an expansion of the Springbrook Water Reclamation Center.

According to a news release from Congressman Bill Foster, $1,092,000 was allotted for the work as part of his Community Project Funding requests.

The water treatment plant will get an expansion and upgrade to get rid of grit and sludge, with the goal of helping to extend the center’s lifespan. It will also ensure that any water output into the DuPage River meets state and federal compliance requirements.

Naper Settlement exhibit celebrates U.S. and Naperville history

In honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States, Naper Settlement recently launched its newest exhibit titled “We the People: Naperville and the American Story.”

It’s scattered with artifacts and rare documents, highlighting the key people and moments that shaped both U.S. and Naperville history.

Check out some of the memorabilia on display.

Consultant to analyze IPSD 204’s Academic Return on Investment

Indian Prairie School District 204 will begin analyzing its Academic Return on Investment under a $175,000 contract with consultant District Management Group, which the school board approved this week.

The consultant will conduct a district-wide audit “to align spending with what matters most,” according to a memo. The audit will establish an inventory of all programs and move beyond traditional budgeting to analyze student learning when compared to comprehensive program costs.

The district plans to use findings of the audit to help prioritize student supports moving into the fifth year of a five-year strategic plan and beyond.