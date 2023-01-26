Car into pond | Stolen car, illegal firearm charges | Take it Outside campaign

Naperville police investigate car into pond accident

Naperville police are investigating a traffic accident that happened this morning in which a car went into a pond.

The City of Naperville sent out a Naper Notify about the incident at 7:35 a.m. on Thursday. They said the accident took place at Country Club Boulevard and Diehl Road. All occupants of the car were removed from the vehicle.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, as police continued their investigation.

Chicago man accused of stealing car, illegal possession of firearm

Bond was set at $250,000 on Tuesday for a Chicago man accused of driving a stolen SUV and illegally possessing a loaded gun in Naperville.

Frank Whitefield Jr., 20, has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of burglary tools.

Naperville police say around 4:41 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, they responded to a call in the 1600 block of Westminster where a Dodge Durango had been stolen. They located it at a gas station on Route 59 near I-88. When police approached the car, they say Whitefield and an unidentified person exited it, fleeing on foot. Police pursued the two and took Whitefield into custody. They said he was in possession of a loaded Glock .45-caliber pistol with a laser attachment and extended magazine.

Whitefield will next appear in court on Feb. 21.

Gun shop owner amends lawsuit to include Naperville police chief

A Naperville gun shop owner has amended a current lawsuit he has against the City of Naperville about its ban of the sales of certain high-powered rifles, to include the Naperville police chief.

Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons and Supply, and the National Association for Gun Rights filed a motion on January 24 to prohibit Chief Jason Arres from enforcing the city’s ban as well as the state’s new assault weapons ban.

The lawsuit already had asked that the city’s ban itself be declared unconstitutional. The City of Naperville had agreed to hold off on the planned January 1, 2023 launch of the ban until a judge makes a ruling on a temporary restraining order request.

The city has requested that their case be consolidated with similar lawsuits filed against Highland Park and Cook County.

New math exhibit at DuPage Children’s Museum

Math Connections, a newly opened exhibit at DuPage Children’s Museum in Naperville, offers kids a fun way to learn some basic math skills. Find out more about it here.

Take it Outside campaign at Forest Preserve District of Will County

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is asking people to Take It Outside in its new yearlong campaign.

The initiative is meant to get people in the healthy habit of spending time in nature, whether through a walk, bike ride, or by taking part in a forest preserve program. It’s also a chance for the forest preserve district to show off all its offerings and let the public know what’s available.

As part of the campaign, the forest preserve district has launched a countywide challenge, built into an app that can be downloaded with a smart phone. Each week there will be about 10 different challenges, some GPS based, for folks to take on. The forest preserve district will select random winners each month to receive a prize for their accomplishments, with the top three point earners getting MasterCard gift cards.