Car show | Cyber security seminar | NSW Annual Awards

Car show & summer sculpture launch on June 17

The Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) is celebrating Father’s Day weekend with its annual car show on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to noon along Jackson Avenue, between Eagle and Main Streets. The free event will feature about 100 unique cars in all makes and models.

The DNA will also host its Summer Sculpture Program Launch Event in concert with the car show from 10 a.m. to noon.

Those attending can visit the DNA’s table on the northwest corner of Webster Street and Jackson Avenue to pick up a map for the summer sculptures. This year’s theme is “Flying into Summer,” as 19 brightly colored dragonfly benches are scattered around downtown Naperville.

For more information about both events, visit the DNA’s website.

Cyber security seminar on June 15

The Naperville Police Department and the Naperville Police Foundation are hosting a free cyber security seminar on Thursday, June 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Naperville Municipal Center, located at 400 S. Eagle Street.

Topics include protecting yourself from financial crimes such as phishing, and how to avoid becoming a target for scammers. After the program, there will be a Q&A session and meet and greet.

All age groups all welcome to attend. For more information, visit the Naperville Police Foundation’s website.

Duplex redevelopment proposal advances to city council

At its meeting last Wednesday, the Planning and Zoning Commission offered a favorable recommendation for developing a pair of duplexes known as the Franklin Flats at 818 E. Franklin Ave. and 25 N. Huffman St.

Petitioner Franklin Huffman LLC is seeking authority from Naperville officials to raze an existing building on the parcels and construct two duplex buildings.

Commissioners cited several reasons for their support, including such features as first-floor master bedrooms, which have been identified as needs for the city’s housing stock.

Rubber duck race to help forest preserve preservation efforts

Duck sales opened today for the Friends of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s rubber duck race on September 7. Learn more about this fundraiser for local forest preservation.

NSW Annual Awards

Naperville Sports Weekly wrapped up its 16th season last night with the annual NSW Award Show. Find out who took home the honors.