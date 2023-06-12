Rubber duck race to support DuPage Forest Preserve District

The Friends of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is hosting a rubber duck race on September 7 to raise funds for local forest preservation.

Rubber ducks will race down a restored, half-mile stretch of Spring Brook at St. James Farm Forest Preserve, located at 2S541 Winfield Road in Warrenville.

“We are proud to partner with the District to raise funds to help care for these precious places,” said Friends’ board member Karyn Charvat. “And we have fun along the way.”

Duck sales start June 12

Ducks are now available to purchase online at the Friends of the Forest Preserve District’s website. There are only 250 up for grabs for this year’s race.

Ducks run $25 each, or five for $100. Online sales will end Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Those purchasing must be 18 or older.

Race details & prizes

The race will kick off at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7, and take roughly one hour.

The first-place winner receives $500 cash, sponsored by the Wheaton Lions Club. The owner of the second-place duck gets two tickets to the Friends’ “A Night for Nature” event on Sept. 14. Third place takes home a $50 Forest Preserve District swag package.

Spectators are welcome to watch the action, but winners do not need to be present.

All proceeds from the rubber duck race will support wildlife habitats and the preservation of DuPage County forests.

“Funds provided by the Friends of Forest Preserve District help keep invasive plants at bay and nurture native plants,” said Erick Niedy, director of natural resources for the Forest Preserve District.

