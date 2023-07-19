Cash bail | Youth Police Academy | Summer Place Theatre

Local officials respond to the elimination of cash bail

Yesterday morning, the Illinois Supreme Court upheld a state law to eliminate cash bail for defendants awaiting trial. See how the Naperville Chief of Police and the DuPage County State’s Attorney responded to the ruling.

Youth Police Academy

Naperville’s Youth Police Academy will wrap up its final class this Thursday. Get an inside look at last week’s class and what happens each week.

Nearly $1.3 million granted to local Social Service Not-for-Profit’s

Some DuPage County Social Service not-for-profit organizations were awarded grant money on Tuesday morning. Take a look at which organizations were selected and how much they received.

Local boy scouts to attend the 22nd National Jamboree

The Three Fires Council sent 160 local youth to the Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree, which kicks off today.

Three Fires Council was formed in 1925 and serves over 7,000 kids throughout Kane, DuPage, Kendall, DeKalb, and parts of Will and Cook Counties. The council is split into three districts, with Naperville falling inside the Chippewa District.

At the national jamboree, which is held every four years, scouts will endure training events, adventure activities, tests of strength and endurance, and much more. The first jamboree was hosted in 1937 and this year, more than 15,000 scouts from around the country will be in attendance.

Summerplace Theatre’s production of Newsies

Friday night is the opening night for the Summer Place Theatre production of Newsies.

The musical is based on the 1992 Disney motion picture, Newsies, which tells the story of Jack Kelly, a newsboy, and leader of a band of teenaged “Newsies.” Publication companies raise distribution prices at the expense of the newsies, to which Jack responds by rallying the newsies from across the city and striking against the unfair conditions.

Performances will be held at the Naperville Central High School Auditorium from July 21 to August 6, at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays. More information can be found on the Summer Place Theatre website.