Chemical leak after crash | Dunkin’ Go | Weed Ladies Spring Sale

Hazmat team assists after crash results in chemical leak

A hazmat team was deployed to the scene of a car that crashed through a fence and into two storage tanks containing pool chemicals in a single-story clubhouse on Wednesday.

Fire officials say the crash happened around 7 p.m., in the 4500 block of Chinaberry Lane. The car hit a 1,000-gallon tank that contained sodium hypochlorite, and an 80-gallon tank that was holding muriatic acid. Both had ruptured after being hit, with the contents merging and creating what officials called a “noxious gas.” Some of the mixture seeped into the storm sewer system.

The hazmat team stopped any further spread of the chemicals, removed the materials, and flushed out the storm drains, testing to ensure that all had been removed.

One person was injured as a result of the car crash, and taken to Edward Hospital in stable condition, authorities said. The clubhouse was deemed uninhabitable.

New Dunkin’ Go concept proposed along Route 59

A new Dunkin’ Donuts concept could soon set up shop along the Route 59 corridor in Naperville, following a favorable recommendation on Wednesday from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Dunkin’ Go has been proposed on a currently vacant 0.78-acre parcel on the southwest corner of Route 59 and Diehl Road.

The business would only include a drive-thru, meaning customers would not have the option of dining in or picking up purchases inside the store.

A number of nearby residents within the Pebblewood community voiced traffic concerns with the project. The matter now goes to city council for consideration.

DuPage launches new mutual aid response program

DuPage County has created a new mutual aid response program to help schools throughout the county better prepare for and respond to any active threats.

An advisory panel chaired by the Regional Superintendent of Schools, including school representatives, an administrator from the DuPage Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and reps from the DuPage fire chiefs’ and police chiefs’ associations will help administer this new endeavor. School districts will receive common training to learn how to better respond and assist others in the event of an emergency, as part of the program.

As of yesterday, 23 DuPage County school districts and cooperatives had signed on. DuPage is the first county in the state to create such a program.

Medical spa proposed for downtown in limbo

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted against recommending a medical spa business proposed for downtown Naperville.

Representatives from Skinovatio, are seeking approval from city officials to occupy a 1,500-square-foot, ground-level retail space within a two-story, multi-tenant building at 131-133 S. Washington St.

While Skinovatio’s business proposal is a permitted use in the downtown core district, Naperville’s zoning code has specific stipulations for the types of businesses that can occupy the first floor of buildings.

A business described as a medical spa falls outside the parameters, according to city officials, because it takes away from the objective of creating a shopping destination along the corridor, which has heavier pedestrian traffic than other areas of the city.

The matter now goes to city council for consideration.

Weed Ladies Spring Sale now underway

The Weed Ladies of the Naperville Heritage Society are currently holding their spring sale at the historic Daniels House at Naper Settlement. Learn more about the sale and the ladies themselves.