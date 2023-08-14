Chez Francois Poutinerie closing | Ron Keller Commemorative Way | Homecoming Fest

Chez Francois Poutinerie to close

Chez Francois Poutinerie, located at 22 E. Chicago Avenue, Suite 120 in downtown Naperville will close its doors on August 25. Owner Thi Tram Nguyen made the announcement on the restaurant’s Facebook page Friday afternoon.

The restaurant opened last August. It’s known for its signature dish, poutine, French-Candian comfort food that consists of French fries, cheese curds, and gravy sauce. Chez Francois Poutinerie also gave people with special needs employment opportunities.

Nguyen said the new owners plan to transform the space into a Greek restaurant.

Council to designate “Ron Keller Commemorative Way”

At tomorrow’s meeting, the Naperville City Council plans to officially designate Central Park Road in downtown Naperville as “Ron Keller Commemorative Way.”

The naming celebrates Ron Keller, who has retired after 57 years as director of the Naperville Municipal Band. Keller’s final concert was on August 10.

The street runs adjacent to Naperville Community Concert Center.

Saints Peter and Paul’s Homecoming Fest on August 26

Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, located at 36 N. Ellsworth Street, is holding an end-of-summer family-friendly festival. The parish’s third Homecoming Fest will be held on the church grounds Saturday, August 26 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., and is open to all.

The event celebrates the founding of the parish in 1846. It will feature live music, food trucks, a beer tent, and a KidZone entertainment and play area.

Advance tickets are now available through the Eventbrite website.

District 203 doubling down on equitable approaches to student discipline, behavior

With a new school year on the horizon, Naperville School District 203 officials are focusing on efforts to address student behavior referrals and curb the severity of disciplinary actions when issues do arise. Read more about the report from the most recent D203 Board of Education meeting.

Will County Animal Control enters Chicagoland Humane Coalition

Will County Animal Control has joined the Chicagoland Humane Coalition, which helps address animal welfare problems in the area.

Will County was invited to join forces with the organization because of the “proactive approach” they take in providing resources and animal services to local pet owners. The county’s animal care specialists will now have access to new educational resources and training tactics.

Will and DuPage are the only two counties whose animal services groups are part of the coalition.

The Half Century Club Days of Glory Soccer Tournament makes its return

Earlier this month, the Days of Glory Soccer Tournament was held at Aurora’s Wheatland Athletic Association facility. Check out the highlights from the 7v7 matches involving players 50 and older.