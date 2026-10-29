City budget deliberations | Council, mayor candidate list | Book Road closure

Naperville City Council budget deliberations continue

The Naperville City Council is in the midst of budget deliberations, combing through different areas of the municipal operating plan for the year ahead.

A second of three workshop meetings was held Tuesday, and several specific issues continued to remain focal points, including potential parking enhancements and improvements near the Nichols Library.

Read more about the discussions at the most recent budget workshop.

Candidate list official for Naperville mayor, council races next spring

Candidates have officially put their names in the running for a two-way race for Naperville mayor and a bid for four City Council seats featuring eight people.

Read the full list of those candidates for the April 6 election.

Another closure along Naperville’s Book Road

Another closure on Naperville’s Book Road starts today. The city of Naperville said the section of the road between Conan Doyle Road and Wagner Road will be closed through about 5 p.m. on November 19, due to work on the WaterLink project.

According to WaterLink officials, drivers will be able to access the park district building at the intersection of Book Road and Conan Doyle Road from the north on Book Road and from the east on Conan Doyle Road. The Naperville Park District noted that starting Nov. 1, some parts of the multi-purpose fields and trail at Frontier Sports Complex will be closed to the public due to the construction. The district posted alternate trail routes on its website.

Book Road between 83rd and 87th streets is currently closed. Book Road from 87th Street to Conan Doyle Road is open to southbound traffic only, while local two-way traffic will be maintained from Wagner Road to 103rd Street.

Garden plot gleaning nets 180 pounds of food for Loaves & Fishes

A recent gleaning of leftover vegetables at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots netted 180 pounds of food.

Volunteers gathered on Monday to pull the remaining produce after the end of the summer season. The food was donated to Loaves & Fishes Community Services.

Between the gleaning and donations from the plot throughout the season, a total of 470 pounds of food was given to the food pantry this year.

Naperville American Association of University Women celebrates 70 years

The Naperville Area Branch of the American Association of University Women was recognized recently for reaching a milestone. The local branch, which has 119 local and nearly 1,500 statewide members, is celebrating 70 years within the community.

Mayor Scott Wehrli issued a proclamation in honor of the AAUW Naperville milestone. Councilman Ashfaq Syed presented the proclamation at a Naperville City Council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 20. The document notes AAUW Naperville’s contributions, including scholarships, promotion of STEM careers, and its Woman of the Year awards program.

Peggy Frank, president of AAUW Naperville, said the local chapter’s longevity is possible only because of the volunteerism and community commitment, which is evident during events such as the group’s signature used book sale. Nationally, AAUW was founded in 1881 in Boston.

Civic leadership award for Metea social studies teacher

Metea Valley High School social studies teacher and department chairman Don Pankuch has received the Carolyn Pereira Civic Leadership Award, honoring his commitment to strengthening schoolwide civic engagement.

One member of the Democracy Schools Network receives the award each year in recognition of exemplary commitment to learning, initiative, creativity, integrity and persistence.

The Indian Prairie School District 204 school board recognized Pankuch, a 1988 graduate of Waubonsie Valley High School, for receiving the award, saying he’s known as a “once-in-a-lifetime mentor who does not simply teach students about civic engagement — he creates opportunities for them to experience it.”