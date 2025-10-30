City budget discussions | D203 course changes | Garden plot harvest donation

Naperville city officials plan for balanced 2026 budget

Despite the backdrop of economic shifts and future financial unknowns, Naperville officials are proposing a balanced 2026 operating budget and capital improvement program.

Details related to the city’s various spending plans for 2026 were discussed at a workshop Tuesday.

Read more about the operating budget proposal, and what city staffers had to say about it.

Naperville City Council supports raising SECA cap, increasing funding for NCTV17

During Tuesday night’s city budget discussion, a majority of the Naperville City Council conceptually supported raising the current cap on the Special Events and Community Arts grant program to provide additional funding to Naperville Community Television.

Find out more details about the increase.

District 203 high school course changes

Naperville School District 203 officials are proposing a number of high school course additions and subtractions in the upcoming 2026-27 school year.

The board of education is slated to act on Monday, Nov. 3 on administrators’ recommendations of adding four new courses and deleting five existing ones from the course catalog at Naperville Central and Naperville North high schools.

Read more about the proposed changes.

Produce from garden plots benefits Loaves and Fishes

A season-ending clearing out of the Naperville Park District’s Ron Ory Community Garden Plots included the harvesting of more than 1,000 pounds of produce that is being donated to Loaves and Fishes, according to a report at Thursday’s park board meeting.

The recent donation brings the total amount donated to the hunger-relief organization to 2,600 pounds of produce throughout the 2025 growing season.

David Olano kicks his way to the top with University of Illinois football

University of Illinois junior David Olano is one of the most reliable kickers in the country as a member of the Fighting Illini football team.

It’s been a rapid rise for the Naperville North alum, who had never worn a helmet and shoulder pads up until just five years ago.

Learn more about this former Husky, who looks to be next in a growing line of soccer players turned into special teams standouts.