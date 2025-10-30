Naperville City Council supports raising SECA cap, increasing funding for NCTV17

A majority of the Naperville City Council conceptually supported raising the current cap on the Special Events and Community Arts grant program to provide additional funding to Naperville Community Television.

The show of support took place at the council’s second of three budget workshops on Tuesday, Oct 28. SECA’s financial cap, and city funding toward NCTV17, were two of multiple topics discussed as city operations were reviewed.

NCTV17 to receive additional $200,000 in funding from city

Naperville’s draft 2026 municipal budget includes an additional $200,000 contribution to NCTV17, from the $715,000 allotted this year to $915,000 in the year ahead.

NCTV17 receives revenue from the city from four different sources. That total revenue makes up 63% of the station’s budget.

If the current draft plan is ultimately adopted alongside the rest of the municipal budget, NCTV17 in 2026 would receive $270,000 in Public, Educational and Governmental Access (PEG) fees that are linked to the nonprofit organization’s status as a public access cable TV station.

The city would also provide an additional $263,000 in funding to offset PEG dollars, which have been in steady decline as cable cord-cutting has occurred. An additional $122,000 would be given through city services for technical support of the city’s channel, while the balance of $260,000 would come from SECA funding.

The $200,000 additional payment would come through SECA, under the proposal. In 2025, NCTV17 received $60,000 in funding through SECA.

City Manager Doug Krieger explained the rationale behind the proposed increase in the municipal contribution.

“The additional $200,000 requested in perpetuity is intended for operating support so that the entity can provide services to the community for the foreseeable future,” Krieger said.

To accommodate NCTV17’s request and fulfill other obligations within SECA, city staffers are proposing an increase in the current SECA cap, setting the 2026 figure at $2.51 million. The city’s 2025 SECA budget, by contrast, was set at $2.14 million.

The proposed rise in the cap is independent of the forthcoming report and potential workshop on the overall structure of SECA.

SECA is funded through the city’s food and beverage tax receipts. The food and beverage tax itself funds additional initiatives as well, beyond SECA, including public safety pensions, social service grants, supplemental support for Naper Settlement and abating property taxes for debt service.

Councilmembers share their support for NCTV17

When asked whether they supported revising the city’s SECA cap to increase NCTV17’s current amount through the funding source, a majority on the council dais gave a “yes.”

“The station has been here for almost four decades,” Councilman Benjamin White said. “They’re our true local news source for the community, especially in a time and age where a lot of people receive their information — I didn’t say news — through social media and those types of avenues. To have a true news station — where real journalists tell the story, and they do their research and present that information to the community — I think is invaluable, especially for a city of our size.”

Councilwoman Supna Jain said she historically has appreciated NCTV17’s fact-based approach toward sharing critical information with the community.

“We have to think of new ways of supporting journalism … which is so critical to any community,” Jain said. “I can’t imagine living in a Naperville without NCTV17, so for me, supporting them through SECA and having to increase the SECA cap as, as a way to address this need seems the right approach.”

Councilwoman Mary Gibson, meanwhile, described NCTV17 as “a trusted member of our community” and remarked that she appreciated the depth of coverage provided when she led the Naperville Park Board, prior to joining city council.

“If we were to lose NCTV17, it would create a news vacuum, and I don’t see any way our community could replace it with something as trusted and as nonbiased as what NCTV provides for us,” Gibson said. “A nonbiased, comprehensive news source of what’s happening in your city is essential to a healthy community.”

Others share opposition to NCTV17 funding request

During the wide-ranging discussion of the SECA cap and NCTV17 funding, Councilman Josh McBroom said he was against the proposal, though he voiced support for the station and its mission.

McBroom said he will not support additional municipal funding to sustain operations in the road ahead.

“This is a difficult one,” McBroom said. “I’ve put a lot of time and thought into it. I have sentimental value for NCTV. I’ve been on a lot of your programs since before I was involved in politics, and you know we all have friendships and relationships at NCTV, and I’ve really tried to, to put that aside in this decision.”

Speaking to the increased SECA funding, McBroom added, “It pains me to be in this position, but I do think it’s a slippery slope…I wish there was another way.”

He voiced concerns about the station’s current business model, and suggested adding a subscription fee to view content as a potential revenue source.

Both McBroom and Councilman Patrick Kelly also questioned whether local school districts might be funding sources for the station.

Mayor not sold on full SECA cap raise

Mayor Scott Wehrli said he was “a partial ‘yes’” to the question of revising the SECA cap to increase contributions to NCTV17.

“I don’t fully support the idea of raising the cap to the full $2.51 (million),” Wehrli said. “I think there’s some trimming on the grant side, and the city services side, potentially.”

He added, “Obviously, I would prioritize city services. That was the intention of the ordinance to begin with.”

NCTV17 Executive Director Liz Spencer shares thoughts after meeting

Liz Spencer, executive director of NCTV17, commented after the meeting on the council’s majority support for increasing the funding contribution, saying it was heartening to hear the positive comments about the station.

She said she views the funding plans in motion as a means for NCTV17 to maintain — and build off — its legacy within Naperville.

“I’m glad to see that we’re moving forward,” Spencer said. “We want to be that trusted source for years to come. We just need this money to balance out those old revenue sources — the PEG and franchise fee — which is our base funding.”

In addition to city dollars, NCTV17 generates revenue in other ways, including revenue lines from its production services, procurement of various grants, sponsorships, and donations through fundraising and other appeals.

“(The additional city funding) will help us because we need to grow, and we need a little bit of investment this way,” Spencer added.

