City hall room rental discussed | Holiday traffic citations | Waubonsie senior writes book

Groups weigh in on meeting room rental policy at Naperville municipal center

A city staff-driven request to discontinue renting out meeting rooms within the Naperville Municipal Center to outside organizations prompted concerns from representatives of a number of different organizations.

No direct action on the rentals was taken as the issue was deliberated at the most recent city council meeting, but a forthcoming report is expected to outline the feasibility of allowing outside meetings on dates and times when the municipal center would otherwise be open.

Naperville and DuPage County holiday traffic enforcement results

During the holiday season from Dec. 12, 2025 through Jan. 5, 2026, the Naperville Police Department implemented multiple traffic enforcement campaigns. According to the NPD, officers wrote almost 75 citations during this period. Those included nine for speeding, 39 for not wearing a seat belt, and 14 for distracted driving. One criminal arrest was also made.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office also turned their efforts to increased police presence on the roads during that time. Over 50 citations were issued, with the largest amount, 13 for speeding, followed by 11 for distracted driving, five for seat belt violations, and five for driving an uninsured car.

DuPage County drainage assistance program

The DuPage County Stormwater Management has launched a new drainage assistance program to tackle flooding issues for unincorporated residential and commercial property owners. This is open to those who do not qualify for the county’s existing residential drainage assistance program.

According to a press release, the county expects to be able to allocate up to $50,000 annually for multiple projects, with a maximum amount of $5,000 awarded for each one.

Republic of Moldova opens Consulate General office in Naperville

The Republic of Moldova now has a Consulate General office in Naperville.

Career diplomat Anton Lungu, the first-ever Consul General of the Republic of Moldova, opened his office on Park Street last year.

Waubonsie senior publishes mental health book

Waubonsie Valley High School senior Simran Tarigopula has published a book titled “Simple Shifts: 20 Ways to Cultivate a Positive Mind.” She began writing the mental health book the summer before her junior year, and it was ready to be published and sold a year later.

