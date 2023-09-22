Cocaine sales arrest | Irish Fest | Drive-Through Food Drive

Aurora man charged with selling cocaine in Naperville area

An Aurora man has been arrested for allegedly selling cocaine in the Naperville area.

Alejandro Urzua Jr.,25, was taken into custody after a month-long investigation, according to a press release from the Naperville Police Department. On Sept. 20, officers executed a search warrant of Urzua’s home in the 2200 block of Ridge Ave. Inside they allegedly found packaging materials typically used for narcotics trafficking, along with a white powdery substance which tested positive for cocaine. Four guns and cash were also recovered.

Urzua Jr. has been charged with two counts of unlawful manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. A juvenile suspect was also arrested, but was then released without charges.

Irish Fest kicks off today in Central Park

The West Suburban Irish’s Irish Fest kicks off today in downtown Naperville’s Central Park. Learn more about all the fun planned.

DCHD awarded more than $2M in federal grants

The DuPage County Health Department has been awarded more than $2 million in federal funding.

The funds came from two grants: one from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the other from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The money will go toward helping improve mental health, preventing substance use disorders, and preventing drownings.

The SAMHSA grant will allot the DCHD $375,000 a year over a five-year period. The CPSC grant is for $374,854 in funding over a two-year period.

Community Photo Contest for 41st District

State Rep. Janet Yang Rohr is inviting residents of the 41st District to grab their cameras and submit their best photos for the inaugural Community Photo Contest. Learn more about the requirements and how to enter.

KidsMatter holds its 20th annual Volunteer Fair

On Tuesday, KidsMatter held its 20th annual Volunteer Fair, with more than 25 organizations taking part. Take a look at the event and the opportunities offered.

Drive-Through Food Drive on Sunday for Loaves & Fishes

This Sunday, Sept. 24, there will be a Drive-Through Food Drive in the Naperville Bank & Trust parking lot at 5 S. Washington St., from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The drive will supply goods for Loaves & Fishes Community Services. Healthy, nonperishable, non-expired items are requested.

It’s part of a collaboration between the Downtown Naperville Alliance and the food pantry in support of Hunger Action Month. Several downtown businesses are also collecting dry goods from customers for a food drive throughout September.

Weekend Weather Outlook

Friday will see cloudy skies with a high of 83 degrees. There’ll be more of the same on Saturday, with a predicted high of 82. Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies and a slightly lower high of 76 degrees.

Keep an eye on the daily weather forecast through the NCTV17 weather webpage.