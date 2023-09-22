State Rep. Yang Rohr announces Community Photo Contest for 41st District

State Rep. Janet Yang Rohr is inviting residents of the 41st District to grab their cameras and submit their best photos for the inaugural Community Photo Contest for the district.

It’s a chance, Yang Rohr says, to capture some of the beauty of the district, while highlighting the artistic talent of its residents.

“Arts and culture play an integral role in showcasing what makes our community so unique,” Yang Rohr said. “It is important to create space for artistic expression. This is an exciting opportunity for community members to tell a story about our district with the photos they capture.”

Requirements for the photo contest

Photos must be taken within the 41st District, which includes parts of Bolingbrook, Naperville, and Warrenville. The photographer must be a resident of the district.

The winning images will be showcased in Springfield, and then made into a canvas print for the winner.

The pictures should be of good quality, at least 300 dpi. Most images taken with smartphones should generally work, entry rules say. If the photo contains an image of a person who is clearly identifiable, that person must give their consent for the photo to be used.

Only one photo may be submitted by each entrant.

How to enter

Entries can be emailed to Photo@RepYangRohr.com, using the subject line 41st District Photo Contest Submission. Included within the email should be:

Resident’s name

Resident’s mailing address

Resident’s phone number

Location of where the image was taken

Brief title of the photograph

Those entering the contest are also welcome to include their thoughts about what makes the photo meaningful.

The submission deadline is Oct. 31. The community will get a chance to vote on the photos in November.

Winners will be announced on Dec. 16 at the Winter Open House.

