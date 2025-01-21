Cold weather advisory | Electric utility extension objectors | MLK Day of Service

Bitter cold for Naperville area continues today, with cold weather advisory issued

The bitter cold continues today, with Naperville and surrounding areas under a cold weather advisory by the National Weather Service (NWS) until 2 p.m. today.

Forecasters say wind chills could drop to nearly 30 degrees below zero. They advise anyone outside to take appropriate cautions, as windchills of that nature can cause frostbite within as little as 30 minutes. Today’s high temperature is expected to be 1.

Wednesday will bring a high of 24, but with continued below-zero wind chills, and the potential for about an inch of snow.

Organizers plan to sound off about Naperville electric utility contract

The Naperville City Council is expected to receive an earful from environmental advocates on the long-term future of the municipality’s electricity provider at tonight’s meeting.

The Say No to Coal consortium is urging residents to sign up and speak during the council’s public comment portion of the meeting agenda.

The city’s existing contract with IMEA runs through 2035, and IMEA officials are seeking a 20-year extension, through 2055. IMEA has been asking the city to have a decision on the contract extension rendered by April 30.

Naperville police crack-cocaine sales investigation leads to arrest

A Chicago man has been arrested after a two-month-long investigation by the Naperville Police Department into alleged crack-cocaine sales in the city.

Deonte Bell, 23, was charged with one count of armed violence and two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

PAGES hosts fifth annual Day of Service event to honor MLK

More than 80 students and community members gathered at Waubonsie Valley High School on Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the fifth annual MLK Day of Service event, hosted by Parents Advocating for the Greater Enrichment of Students (PAGES).

To celebrate MLK, PAGES set up five activity stations for guests, focused on acts of kindness.

Neuqua Valley students compete at Student Silent Film Festival

A group of Neuqua Valley High School students will be taking part in the 2025 Student Silent Film Festival at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove.

They’ll be among students from 11 different area high schools competing at the event. Though the student-created films are silent, there will be accompanying music by professional pianist and head of the Clarendon Hills Music Academy, Derek Berg.

The film fest was launched in 2017. Other high schools taking part are Lake Forest, Homewood-Flossmoor, Mundelein, Huntley, Lyons Township, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Alan B. Shepard, Bremen, Oak Forest, and Barrington. The public is invited to attend, with ticket information on the event’s website.