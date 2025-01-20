Naperville police investingation leads to drugs and weapons

A Naperville Police investigation has led to the arrest of a Chicago man for alleged crack cocaine sales and weapon charges according to an NPD press release. Deonte Bell, 23 of Chicago was arrested by members of the Naperville Police Department’s Special Operations Group after he allegedly sold cocaine twice within Naperville jurisdiction.

Naperville Police make arrest

During the time of his arrest, police allege Bell was found with between one and 15 grams of cocaine and a loaded semi-automatic handgun. Bell was charged with one count of Armed Violence, a Class X felony, for having a weapon during the commission of a felony. He is also charged with two felony counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Bell was later transported to the DuPage County Jail.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.