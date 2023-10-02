Conviction in murder | New Knoch Park lot | Five Star Tennis at US Open

Rockford man found guilty in 2018 murder of Naperville resident

A Rockford man has been convicted in the murder of Naperville resident Michael Armendariz, while the cases of his co-defendants await a decision. Read more about the 2018 incident and ongoing case.

New parking lot pitched for Naperville’s Knoch Park

The Naperville Park District plans to create additional parking at the north end of Knoch Park between the Naperville Central High School softball field and the Central Maintenance Facility. Read more about the park district’s planned space.

Naperville police officer continues 20-year story time tradition

For the past two decades, Officer Matt Fletcher of the Naperville Police Department has collaborated with the Naperville Public Library for their fall story time series, reading books to children and often teaching them about safety in the process. Learn more about the longtime partnership that continues this Friday.

ALMAS to host “SOMOS Naperville” discussion on Oct. 10

The Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs (ALMAS) is partnering with Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 for “SOMOS Naperville (We are Naperville): Growing Diverse Leadership.”

The free event will take place Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the DuPage Children’s Museum, 301 N. Washington St.

It will feature a panel discussion with Illinois State Rep. Dagmara Avelar, Dr. Maribel Guerrero, Jackie Camacho Ruiz, and Simitrio Cruz. There will also be youth activities on the lower level, with one including bicultural and bilingual Columbian-American storyteller Jasmin Cardenas.

For more information, visit the SOMOS Naperville event page.

Plainfield’s Five Star Tennis experiences the US Open in New York

Junior development players at Planfield’s Five Star Tennis had the opportunity to visit the U.S. Open in Flushing, New York, to perform youth exhibitions between matches during the tournament held earlier this month. Check out the highlights from Five Star’s trip to the Big Apple.