Conviction in sexual assault, robbery | Century Walk funding | Benet’s Beaumont Ms. Basketball

Aurora man found guilty in sexual assault, robbery of Naperville-area woman

An Aurora man was found guilty of breaking into a Naperville-area woman’s house, sexually assaulting her, and forcing her to travel to a nearby bank to withdraw funds.

Thaddeus Jones, 26, was convicted by a jury of the crime which took place on March 23, 2018. According to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, around 7:15 a.m. deputies responded to the report of the crime in unincorporated Naperville. The victim told police after Jones took her to the bank to get her to withdraw money from her account, he brought her back to her house, at which point she was able to get away.

Jones fled in the victim’s car and was later found at a Naperville motel and taken into custody.

Convicted of 14 felonies, he now faces up to 120 years in prison. He will next appear in court May 30 for sentencing.

Century Walk funding on hold until council conditions met

City Council will not fund the Naperville Century Walk until it submits a financial audit to the city, and meets other requirements determined by the council. The dais added four new conditions to their agreement with Century Walk during Tuesday’s meeting. Learn more about what Century Walk must do to obtain the funding.

D203 chooses new food service provider

Breakfasts and lunches served at each of Naperville School District 203’s schools will come from a new provider this fall.

The board of education on Monday approved switching food service vendors for the 2023-24 school year after a bidding process. Organic Life LLC was the lowest of four companies, providing a $4.5 million quote to prepare and serve up meals at elementary, junior high and high schools.

For the past eight years, District 203 has been in a contract with Aramark, which did provide a quote for the upcoming year, though it was higher at $4.9 million.

While price was the driver of the contract switch, administrators indicated other considerations will be factored in, moving forward, including food quality and menu variety. To that end, plans are in the works to form a wellness committee. Several neighboring school systems currently have contracts with Organic Life, including Indian Prairie School District 204.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Saturday, April 22, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It’s a day designated to supply the public with an easy, safe, and responsible way to dispose of any prescription medication and educate the public about the harm that can come from abusing such drugs.

In Naperville, there are a number of medication drop box locations across town. Those include Naperville fire stations 1 through 10, the Naperville Police Department, Edward Hospital, and the Walgreens locations at 2719 Hassert Blvd., 3035 Book Road, 612 Raymond Drive and 63 W. 87th Street.

The fire station and Edward drop-off locations are open 24 hours a day, the police department’s from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Walgreens locations as per store hours.

Earth Day Festival on Saturday at Hidden Oaks Nature Center

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will hold an Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22 at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook.

The fest will include hands-on activities for all ages, as well as some outdoor fun. Birdhouse painting, glass-blowing and interactive bubble demonstrations, yard games, face painting, and henna tattoos are among the activities planned. There will also be earth-focused vendors, a “Nature Fiber Art Exhibit,” and a chance to roast hot dogs and make s’mores over a bonfire.

The free event will run from noon to 4 p.m. No registration is required.

Benet’s Lenee Beaumont named Ms. Basketball of Illinois

Benet Academy senior guard Lenee Beaumont has been named the 2023 Ms. Basketball of Illinois by the Chicago Tribune and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Read more about the accomplishments that earned her the award.