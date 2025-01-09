Council candidate environmental forum | Dial-a-ride improvements | Naperville Country Club honored

NEST to hold City Council Candidate Forum focused on environmental issues

The Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force (NEST) is holding a City Council Candidate Forum focused on environmental issues and sustainability at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3, at the First Congregational Church of Naperville, 25 E. Benton Ave.

Candidates will be asked both prepared and audience questions about issues like clean energy, climate change, public health, and the city’s electricity contract.

The forum is co-sponsored by the First Congressional Church of Naperville and NEST. Those planning to attend can RSVP on the event website. It will also be live streamed, and available to view online afterward.

Will County looks to improve dial-a-ride services countywide

Will County is planning to provide senior citizens and people with disabilities with more access to transportation opportunities throughout the county.

At a recent meeting, the Will County Board approved a resolution for the Access Will County Plan, which is meant to improve dial-a-ride services countywide.

District 203 tweaks timeline for capital improvements

Naperville School District 203 is tweaking the timeline for several projects included in a long-range capital improvement plan the board of education previously approved. The change-up involves classroom renovations for Family and Consumer Science (FACS) and Project Lead the Way (PLTW) programs.

The board of education on Tuesday approved making the FACS and PLTW changes at Madison Junior High School in the 2025-26 school year, which is bumping it up a year, and making the improvements at Kennedy Junior High School in the 2026-27 school year, which is a one-year delay from prior plans.

Several reasons were cited for the change-up, including a top-down look at facilities needs at the Kennedy building, which extend beyond the FACS and PLTW improvements.

Naperville County Club earns “Distinguished Club” designation

Naperville Country Club was honored with the “Distinguished Club” designation by BoardRoom magazine, in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide.

The distinction is given by the magazine each year to private clubs with outstanding service, facilities, governance, management, and staffing. Clubs are chosen after being evaluated by in-person visits, interviews with management, and feedback from members.

The Naperville Country Club was listed among those with “exceptional” status.

Magical Starlight Theatre’s production of Cinderella premieres tomorrow

Magical Starlight Theatre’s production of Cinderella premieres tomorrow, Jan. 10, at the Naperville Central High School Auditorium, 440 West Aurora Ave.

The show runs this weekend as well as the weekend of Jan. 17, with performances Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:30 p.m.

The Rodgers & Hammerstein musical is part of the group’s 30th anniversary season. Ticket information is available on the Magical Starlight Theatre website.