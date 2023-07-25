Crime statistics | City budget | Forest preserve photo contest

Increase in sextortion cases, overdoses, seen in Naperville mid-year crime data

On Monday, the Naperville Police Department released its mid-year 2023 crime and incident data. Some takeaways of note were an increase in sextortion cases and drug overdoses compared to the first half of 2022, with a decrease in burglaries and gun incidents. Learn more about the full report.

Naperville officials look back, and ahead, with city budget

The Naperville City Council reviewed the city’s 2023 financials and discussed next year’s municipal budget timeline. Read more about the city council’s discussions from its recent meeting.

Mays Music Centre hosting free Back 2 School Bash August 13

The new school year is right around the corner, and the Mays Music Centre of Excellence is celebrating with its Back 2 School Bash & Giveaway.

The free event will take place Sunday, August 13 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Alive Center at 500 W. 5th Ave. It will feature music, free haircuts and food, and bookbag giveaways.

For more information on the event, visit Mays Music Centre’s website.

Forest Preserve District of DuPage County photo contest

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is now accepting submissions for this year’s photo contest.

To get involved, upload up to 10 forest preserve pictures on the contest’s page and include your email address, the picture’s location, and a short description. The contest is open until September 10.

Three juried winners will be selected by the Forest Preserve District. They’ll receive a hiking package, camping package, or picnicking package. Three randomly selected winners and a voters’ choice winner will also receive prizes.

Those interested being part of the voters’ choice pick can vote once per day for their favorite photo. For more information on the contest itself, visit the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s website.

Paul Vandersteen turns to the next chapter of his Hall of Fame coaching career

After 26 years of running along the sidelines, cheering his athletes through the winding courses across Illinois, Neuqua Valley High School cross country coach Paul Vandersteen is stepping away from the program. Learn more about the coach’s accolades and the next chapter in his career.