D203 bus transportation plan | Crisis center marks 1 year | DuPage 9/11 memorial wall

Several factors driving Naperville 203’s revised bus transportation plan

Naperville School District 203 administrators on Tuesday gave a report on the revised bus transportation plan that was launched last month, at the start of the new school year.

The plan includes fewer bus stops and routes and is the outgrowth of bus driver staffing shortages and budgetary challenges.

Read more about this year’s transportation plan.

Naperville Park District says Centennial Beach revenue down, overall finances strong

Year-to-date, the Naperville Park District is in a strong financial position, officials announced recently.

Weather has put a damper on some facets of the district’s budget — particularly with Centennial Beach — but participation in a number of areas reportedly has remained strong.

Read more about the status of this year’s district budget, and some of the factors playing into the 2027 budget-building process.

DuPage crisis center supports 2,290 mental health cases in first year

DuPage County’s Crisis Recovery Center has been open for a year as a place dedicated to supporting immediate mental health needs — and county leaders say it’s working. The center has seen 2,290 total admissions in its first year.

Learn more about the center and who it’s helped.

DuPage County Sheriff’s Office honors 9/11 victims with memorial wall

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is paying homage to victims of 9/11 on the tragedy’s 25th anniversary with a memorial tribute wall, on display in the lobby of the building at 501 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton.

Take a look at the tribute.

Waubonsie Valley baseball alum Logan Gregorio continues to level up

Waubonsie Valley alumnus Logan Gregorio has always been willing to push himself to the next level. Since graduating in 2022, the standout catcher has suited up for three different schools and nine different baseball teams.

His latest opportunity came when the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League signed him to his first professional contract.

Hear more from Gregorio about his climb up the ranks.