DuPage County Sheriff’s Office honors 9/11 victims with memorial wall

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is paying homage to victims of 9/11 on the tragedy’s 25th anniversary with a memorial tribute wall.

The wall, now on display in the lobby at 501 N County Farm Rd in Wheaton, features an image of the Twin Towers, with text that reads ‘Never Forgotten’ and ‘Always in Our Hearts.’ Alongside it are a memorial wreath and an American flag.

A show of support

Michael Cirolia, Public Information Officer with the sheriff’s office, said he was inspired by how both first responders and the general public rallied around those affected on Sept. 11, 2001.

He said he’s proud to continue that support here at home, decades later.

“I’m a retired policeman, so when the tragedy did happen in 2001, to see coworkers and people from other departments in other states, everyone come together with a common goal to help each other and to help the people in New York City, and now to have that brought here in DuPage County 25 years later, it’s just very meaningful and very powerful,” Cirolia said.

Memorial open to the public

Sheriff James Mendrick said anyone is welcome to visit the memorial and pay respects.

“Here, we want to honor all the people who paid the ultimate price and made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11. We want to make sure that the public is aware that we have this memorial, and they are so welcome to come here and view it,” Mendrick said.

Remembering lives lost

The sheriff’s office hopes the memorial will help community members “pause to remember, reflect, and honor those we lost,” recognizing that the victims were more than just names: they each had stories of their own.

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