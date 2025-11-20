D203 facing deficits | Nature’s Best avoids closure | Crisis intervention funding

District 203 grappling with recurring deficits in 5-year financial forecast

Naperville School District 203 is anticipating a recurring deficit in its budget, according to an updated 5-year financial forecast that was delivered at Monday’s board of education meeting.

Based on current forecasting, the district’s fund balance would be exhausted by the 2030-31 school year without any budgetary reductions.

Nature’s Best Cafe avoids closure thanks to help of community

Nature’s Best Cafe in Naperville will reopen in January following a temporary closure starting December 20.

Though originally the restaurant had planned to shut down for good, community members rallied together to find ways to support the business and keep it open.

Naperville City Council commits funds to crisis intervention program

The Naperville City Council is moving forward with a plan to fully fund a program within the local police department as deliberations concerning the 2026 operating budget wind down.

The council voted, 7-2, in favor of the $1.26 million funding proposal at Tuesday’s meeting.

DuPage County Board approves drone purchase

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office has been given the green light to purchase a tethered drone that will be used as a tool for additional enforcement in specific circumstances.

The county board on Wednesday, Nov. 12, adopted a resolution that authorizes the office to enter into a $67,892.25 contract with the firm Safeware Inc. for the tethered drone.

Questions and concerns about the budget proposal have been raised at recent county board meetings in relation to the office’s intended use of drones. County officials indicated the drone would comply with all state laws and would not be used to assist federal ICE agents.

Stevenson wins State Championships for girls swimming and diving

The girls swimming and diving IHSA state meet was held over the weekend at the FMC Natatorium.

Several local teams had swimmers competing in the finals on Saturday with multiple state medalists emerging in both swimming and diving. Stevenson took home the 2025 state championship trophy.