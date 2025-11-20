Naperville City Council amends 2026 budget to add crisis intervention program

The Naperville City Council is moving forward with a plan to fully fund a program within the local police department as deliberations concerning the 2026 operating budget wind down.

The council at its Tuesday, Nov. 18, meeting voted, 7-2, in favor of a $1.26 million allocation toward funding the Mobile Crisis Intervention Unit within the Naperville Police Department.

MCIT addition discussed at final budget workshop

Discussions of funding components of the MCIT occurred a year ago, amid 2025 budget deliberations, and there were plans of funding components of it as this year unfolded. However, Finance Director Raymond Munch noted several scenarios prompted a pause in rolling out the program this past year.

“That request was evaluated through the finance department and the city manager’s office and ultimately pared back to align with available funding in last year’s budget,” Munch said.

Councilman Ian Holzhauer earlier this month proposed funding the MCIT in the 2026 operating budget during the third and final workshop that involved hashing over next year’s spending plans within municipal government.

Based on the council-approved funding plan in 2026, a number of personnel and equipment costs are being allocated toward the MCIT, including $663,468 in salaries and benefits for six officers and an additional $191,121 for a sergeant to oversee the program. The department is also being given the green light to purchase a K9 at a cost of $10,000 within the plan.

Police Chief Jason Arres said it will take the Naperville Police Department six to 12 months to have the program fully up and running. He said he anticipates program staffing wrapping no later than the end of the first quarter of 2026, with the requisite training following.

Finance director weighs in with words of caution

In addition to delaying the rollout of the MCIT in 2025, Munch said he and other city staffers recommended against funding the program in the year ahead, citing unknowns about potential fiscal factors that could weigh on the city’s bottom line in the year ahead.

“Much of it is based on the data we’ve seen, but there are also many signals in the economy that would tell you that we are probably entering a period of fiscal tightening,” Munch said. “As we enter that period, we’re always cautious around the property tax. It’s probably the one revenue source in local government that receives the highest level of scrutiny.”

Solidifying the six-officer staffing plan for the MCIT, the council cast its vote in response to the levy, directing city staff to publish the statutorily required truth in taxation hearing notice that sets the proposed 2025 property tax levy at $60.69 million. Had the MCIT funding not been pursued, the levy notice would have been set at $59.73 million.

The council will hold its formal public hearing on the proposed tax levy at its Tuesday, Dec. 16 meeting, before forwarding a resolution on to clerks in DuPage and Will counties by the end of the calendar year.

One financial uncertainty that could pop up in the year ahead is related to a legislative issue in Springfield concerning police and fire pension system funding that could require additional appropriations.

“There’s some substantial things out there that I put in that bucket of ‘unknown,’ but certainly worth watching and worth being aware of as we consider new programs or new services,” Munch said.

Council gives varied views on funding MCIT in 2026

Holzhauer echoed his previous comments in support of the MCIT at the Nov. 18 council meeting and urged funding for the full six-officer scenario. Munch presented the council with three tiers for consideration, ranging from two officers ($452,040), four officers ($953,684) and six officers ($1.26 million).

“Just to be crystal clear, public safety, mental health, taking care of our victims, are core city services,” Holzhauer said. “A lot of times, these victims — they’re young, they can’t vote, they’re scared to talk about what happened, they’re ashamed. They don’t have an advocate out there, the way that people for other causes do, and they rely on us to advocate for them.”

Councilwoman Supna Jain also spoke in favor of the MCIT and noted pledging support for programs such as this are a part of what inspired her to seek a seat on the council.

“Normally, I wouldn’t be in favor of adding expenses, given what Director Munch had stated, and what many of my co-council members have stated, but I think this issue is different, and this proposal is unique,” Jain said.

Councilmembers Josh McBroom and Nate Wilson cast the dissenting votes on the 2026 MCIT funding.

“If you’re being observant, and you’re paying attention to what’s going on — not just with Naperville, but other municipalities and other local government bodies — there are some flashing yellow lights going off right now,” McBroom said. “I’m concerned that we might not be as serious as I think we should be up here.”

Wilson said he would have preferred the council adopt a wait-and-see approach before committing the recurring funds toward the program.

“Given the budget constraints here, I don’t think I’d be on board with this,” Wilson said. “I’d like to revisit it next year.”

Part and parcel of the MCIT funding discussion, Mayor Scott Wehrli said the Naperville Police Department runs a well-oiled machine.

“One thing is explicitly clear, and that is, in the city of Naperville, our police department investigates every crime with the utmost professionalism and dedication,” Wehrli said. “Any suggestion that we are not sufficiently investigating crimes in this community is just an inappropriate suggestion.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!