D203 video sponsor board approved | Park board bonds discussed | Fall color delay?

District 203 approves video board sponsorship program

Naperville School District 203’s board of education on Tuesday approved, in a 5-0 vote, a video board sponsorship program at Naperville North and Naperville Central high schools. The proposal was first discussed at a board of education meeting early this month.

Prior to casting their decision-making votes at the recent meeting, members doubled down on past comments, expressing support for the initiative because it will generate revenue at a time of fiscal belt-tightening within the district. Officials said it will also provide hands-on learning opportunities for students.

The program is projected to bring in annual gross revenue of $165,000.

Naperville Park District prepping bond parameters ordinances to fund projects

Naperville Park District officials are in the process of preparing a pair of bond issuances, with consultation from financial advisors, that will provide funds toward various projects and improvements.

The park board on Thursday discussed the intricacies around a pair of bond parameters ordinances as a precursor to introduction of the documents next month.

Read more about the bonds and their terms.

Forecasted historic El Niño may impact fall colors in Naperville area

A strengthening El Niño could affect fall leaf color in the Chicagoland area, according to experts at The Morton Arboretum.

That, combined with fluctuating weather conditions this summer, may leave a shorter and later window for fall colors to appear this year.

Learn more about the fall color forecast.

DuPage grants $10,000 to Little Friends’ Makers Space

The DuPage County Board has agreed to grant $10,000 to Little Friends, Inc., to help support classroom space for its Makers Space program.

The Warrenville-based nonprofit, with a long history in Naperville, serves children and adults with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities and social-emotional needs by providing educational, vocational, residential, wellness and family respite services.

The grant from the county will help support the Makers Space, which Little Friends says, in a social media post promoting the program, “helps participants build new STEAM skills through hands-on activities and creative problem-solving.”

A trio of IPSD 204 schools get new turf fields

The look of high school athletics across Indian Prairie School District 204 has turned a brighter shade of green.

The district’s $3.1 million investment in new synthetic turf fields, track resurfacing, and goal post displacement at Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley, and Waubonsie Valley was approved last November and completed this summer.

Hear more about the upgrades and the expanded use they’ll supply.