Data center vote delayed | Potential shutdown impact on career center | Roadway improvements

Naperville commission delays vote on data center proposed at former Nokia site

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission held a second public hearing on Wednesday on the proposed Karis Data Center building proposal, though a vote was delayed to the next meeting on Nov. 5.

Karis is seeking city approval to construct a data center at the site of the since-razed Nokia, or Alcatel-Lucent, building along the I-88 corridor

Read more about Karis’ latest sets of plans, and what residents had to say at the meeting.

workNet DuPage Career Center could feel impact of federal shutdown

The federal government shutdown could impact operations within workNet’s DuPage Career Center in Lisle if it continues for a prolonged period of time. DuPage County officials indicated the organization, which relies on federal funding assistance for operations, has enough cash on hand to operate without interruption through November.

At a meeting Tuesday, District 2 County Board member Yeena Yoo, chair of the Economic Development Committee, indicated 60 DuPage business corporations and organizations signed a letter, urging a continuing resolution of government funding in Washington, D.C.

Yoo said the letter has been sent to the county’s federal lobbyist and the local Congressional delegate. WorkNet supports various local workforce development initiatives and community services programs.

State to invest $6.5 million in Naperville roadway improvements

The state will be investing $6.5 million into improvements to Naperville roadways next year, according to a news release by state Sen. Laura Ellman. The money was made possible by the state’s Rebuild Illinois capital program, which seeks to build and repair infrastructure.

Under the Illinois Department of Transportation’s multi-year plan, the state will contribute $5 million towards pavement patching work on McCoy Drive to Artesian Road off of Route 59, as well as $1.5 million to make intersection and ADA improvements on Route 34.

That funding is part of the more than $20.45 million being provided from the state for seven total road and bridge improvement projects within the 21st Senate District.

Musician diagnosed with MS looks to inspire with keynote concerts

Classical guitarist Jim Perona turned a life-changing diagnosis of MS into a mission to spread hope. He recently entertained a crowd at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center with one of his keynote concerts.

Catch some of the highlights from that performance.

Neuqua Valley locks up third straight girls’ tennis DVC championship

At the DuPage Valley Conference girls tennis championships held at Metea Valley, the Neuqua Valley Wildcats held off the competition to raise the conference plaque for a third consecutive season.

Neuqua seniors Sophia Chiou and Kylie Tran won the one doubles title, while Waubonsie Valley sophomore Lydia Parranto earned the one singles medal. The girls tennis sectionals begin play this weekend across the state.