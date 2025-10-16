Naperville commission delays vote on proposed data center 

A proposed data center at the site of the since-razed Nokia, or Alcatel-Lucent, building along the I-88 corridor was back under the microscope at a recent Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, though no formal action has been taken.

Commissioners on Wednesday, Oct. 15, reopened a case involving Karis Critical Data Centers’ proposed plans on the 40.87-acre parcel, located at 1960 Lucent Lane. Karis’ proposal first went before commissioners early last month, but was held at the time so an independent noise study could be conducted.

Project proposal has changed since original presentation

Within the past month-and-a-half, several modifications to the Karis proposal have been submitted to city officials. One of the most prominent is the size and scope of the project proposal, which has been reduced to one, rather than two, data center buildings on the property.

“Staff is supportive of these modifications and finds these changes to be consistent with our previously recommended conditions,” Naperville Community Planner Sara Kopinski said as she hashed over details in her report to commissioners.

Building elevations, landscaping plans, and “dark sky” lighting measures are among some of the other modifications Karis representatives have submitted to city officials for consideration.

Kopinski also shared with commissioners the findings of the noise impact assessment, which the city initiated. The firm Hampton, Lenzini and Renwick Inc. was hired.

“Based on the petitioner’s plans and supporting application materials, it was determined that the petitioner’s noise impact assessment complies with the requirements of the Naperville Municipal Code,” Kopinski said.

Karis representative shares company’s ‘stewardship pledge’

Naperville-based law firm Rosanova and Whitaker has been retained by Karis to represent the company in its development petition. Russell Whitaker III, a partner with the law firm, served as a project spokesperson at the Oct. 15 meeting.

Whitaker provided commissioners with a detailed update to the company’s plans during the follow-up hearing.

His most recent presentation included details behind a five-point “stewardship pledge” from the company that he said outlines Karis’ commitment to responsible operations, renewable power sourcing, local investment, environmentally conscious design and operation standards, and a commitment to oversight and accountability.

“Karis is committing to enrolling in the city’s green energy certificate program to purchase renewable energy certificates, or RECs, to offset 100% of its IT load,” Whitaker said as he detailed one of the stewardship pledge points. “A REC represents the environmental attributes of 1 megawatt of electricity, produced from renewable resources, such as wind or solar.”

Whitaker also equated data centers to water utilities, arguing each provides critical infrastructure to the community. He also pointed to a study asserting one in four Naperville professionals work from home.

“People are choosing to live here because there are resources they value,” Whitaker said. “If we’re going to sustain infrastructure for 25% of people that work from home, when those people turn on their computer in the morning … there had better be infrastructure available. … The only way that happens is if there is hard investments.”

Whitaker also indicated Karis is bringing to Naperville an investment valued at $250 million, with prospective tenants within the facility “spend(ing) hundreds of millions of dollars more.” He added Karis is not seeking subsidies from the city or DuPage County.

Speakers sound off about noise and other concerns during hearing

Commissioners received approximately two-dozen verbal and written comments from residents and other concerned people in the immediate area about the impact the Karis proposal could have on the immediate area — and beyond — in response to the company’s latest sets of plans.

Resident Marilyn Schweitzer said she did not find comfort in Karis’ scaled-down plans for the property.

“It seems like the nose of the camel is still going to be under the tent,” she said. “More definite, and less intensive, plans are needed, particularly in consideration of neighboring residential areas.”

Dan Johnson, who lives in the Naper Commons subdivision and grew up in the community, said he has witnessed changes in Naperville over time, but questioned the long-term implications of a project such as the one proposed.

“Throughout my life, I’ve seen the city grow from a small suburb, outside Chicago, to what it is today,” Johnson said. “I’ve also witnessed the opposition to developments, which have benefited both the developer and the community. I feel this balance is what makes Naperville great.”

“However, this particular development does not include that balance, and I feel it provides the outsized benefit to the developer, at the cost of the community,” Johnson added.

Barbara Benson, who serves on the Naperville Environmental and Sustainability Task Force (NEST), was one of multiple speakers who implored city officials to consider a 6-month moratorium on data centers.

“The purpose of a pause, or a moratorium, is to provide city departments time to assess the fiscal implications to businesses and to residents, including impact to electricity rates, property vales and long-term infrastructure maintenance for services like increased water usage and electricity distribution,” Benson said.

Commissioners hold their thoughts to the next meeting

With a packed meeting agenda, and public comment on the Karis item going past 11 p.m., commissioners made the decision to hold over the Karis case to the next meeting Wednesday, Nov. 5. Panelists on that date will weigh in on the proposal and might provide the decision-making city council with a recommendation.

“I do feel it’s very valuable to take additional time,” Whitney Robbins, chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission, said.

Whitaker also will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the concerns raised by residents and other speakers at the hearing.

“I don’t want to rush this,” Robbins said. “I would have loved to have been able to get through this, and close this case, but it’s too important, and we’ve all invested so much time. I want to be very thorough when we make that vote, and feel good about it, whichever way we go.”

Robbins did weigh in on the matter of a requested data center moratorium, noting that specific point is outside the purview of the commission and will not factor into its decision.

