District 5 candidate forum | Glass Pumpkin Patch | Naperville-area AP programs recognized

Candidate forum for DuPage County Board District 5

The League of Women Voters of Naperville is hosting a virtual candidate forum for the DuPage County Board District 5 candidates on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m.

Incumbent Republican candidate Patty Gustin and her opponent, Democrat Saba Haider are slated to appear. During the forum, candidates will answer questions from a trained, independent moderator.

The online event is free but online registration is required. Afterward, the forum will be available to view on the LWV-Naperville YouTube channel.

Glass Pumpkin Patch coming to Morton Arboretum this week

The Morton Arboretum will hold its 14th annual Glass Pumpkin Patch event this week, from Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13.

Both on display and for sale will be one-of-a-kind hand-blown glass pumpkins, along with other fall-themed sculptures. Presale viewing of all the offerings can be done on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with sales running from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m. that day, then 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Arboretum members can pop in a day early with a ticketed presale event. There will also be a Halloween tent shop open with a variety of home and garden décor.

Admittance to the patch is free with admission to the arboretum. Guests can also watch live glassblowing demonstrations every thirty minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day of the sale.

College Board recognizes AP programs at Naperville-area high schools

All five high schools in Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 have been named to the 2024 AP School Honor Roll, a new College Board recognition that honors schools for strong advanced placement coursework. Naperville Central, Naperville North, Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley, and Waubonsie Valley high schools all made the list for providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, improving college readiness and strengthening a college-going culture.

College Board, a nonprofit group that created the AP program to offer early college credit to high schoolers, launched the AP School Honor Roll in 2023. Schools can be recognized at the bronze, silver, gold or platinum levels. Naperville-area schools ranked at the silver and gold levels, with Naperville Central, Naperville North and Waubonsie Valley receiving silver recognition, while Metea Valley and Neuqua Valley received gold.

Officials in both school districts on Monday applauded their students, teachers, staff members, administrators, and parents for the awards, which they say reflect a commitment to academic excellence.

Naperville School District 203’s school improvement plans approved

On the heels of a preliminary discussion last month, the Naperville School District 203 board of education on Monday approved school improvement plans across the 23 individual buildings for the year ahead. Each building plan includes data metrics and soft-skill approaches aimed at giving all students a sense of belonging.

School improvement plans have been written up annually in District 203. But this year’s approach has been refined with more specificity to each building, which several board members have lauded. An end-of-year achievement summary will be presented next spring.

ALMAS hosting “The Olmec Legacy: Art, Culture and Influence”

ALMAS – Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs along with other local groups is hosting “The Olmec Legacy: Art, Culture, and Influence” at the Nichols Library on Wed. Oct. 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The event will explore the history and heritage of the Olmec culture, with a presentation on that topic by Professor Claudia Brittenham for those 11 and up, and a hands-on art program for the younger set, led by Daniel Ponce. Kids will learn to draw indigenous art pieces and color Monarch butterfly designs, which will be used on Nov. 2 as part of a community art project at the ALMAS’ Día de Muertos event.

ALMAS is partnering with the city of Naperville, Naperville School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204, and Naperville Public Library for the event. It’s also a nod to the current ‘Olmec Trails: Culture and Legacy” exhibit of large-scale Olmec heads throughout DuPage County, which runs through Oct. 15.

Community Senior Health Fair this Wednesday at the Fry Family YMCA

This Wednesday, Oct. 9, the Fry Family YMCA, 2120 95th St., will host a Community Senior Health Fair at from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The free event is open to seniors, caregivers, and community members, and will offer a broad range of information about resources and services available to seniors. On site will be the Naperville Lions Club for eye screening, Fysical for balance screening, Oswald Pharmacy with flu shots, and the Naperville Police Department offering scam-protection tips.

Attendees are also invited to enjoy free swimming at the Y after the event, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Metea Valley and Waubonsie Valley soccer and football kickers pull double-duty

Being a two-sport athlete during the school year takes tremendous hard work and dedication. Being a two-sport athlete during the same season adds another level of challenge.

This fall, varsity soccer players Cade Valek from Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley’s Cam Leys accepted that challenge by defending the pitch and contributing their talented legs to their schools’ football programs.

Hear more about the journey each had to become football kickers.