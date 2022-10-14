Morton Arboretum Holds 12th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch

“We’re back at it on these beautiful grounds at the Morton Arboretum for the 12th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch,” said founder of the event, Shannon Morgan.”

The event runs from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the West Lawn and Staff Lot of the Arboretum grounds. Beginning at 1 p.m. on Oct. 14, the glass pumpkins will be available for sale.

Plenty of Pumpkins

“We’re looking forward to an amazing year,” said Morgan. “We have over 7,000 pieces and there’s not one single one that’s the same. So it’s fun to come and discover all the different things here at the patch. We started the prices around $25 and we go up to about $300.”

New to this year’s event is the Halloween Tent, found at the entrance of the Glass Pumpkin Patch.

“There’s all kinds of really interesting Halloween themed pieces,” said Morgan. “They’re all handmade by the 16 artists that have been a part of this event.”

After a virtual showing in 2020, the Glass Pumpkin Patch returns for its second straight year in-person at the Morton Arboretum.

“The first year was twelve years ago,” said Morgan. “We sold $135,000 worth of glass, over 2,000 pieces and here we are in year 12.”

Glass Pumpkin Creation

Glass-blowing demonstrations from Morgan will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 14 and all day on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.

“We produce 20 to 30 things in a day with two or three people,” said Morgan. “We also have a little furnace out here where we teach in the morning.”

Entrance to the event is included with admission to the Morton Arboretum. The Glass Pumpkin Patch will run through rain or shine.

“It’s really rich with our history and our abilities to try new things, and so everybody’s excited,” said Morgan. “We try to keep it fresh and introduce something new every year.”

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!