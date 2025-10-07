Downtown condo fire | Healing Field of Honor | IPSD 204 tech needs

Naperville downtown condo fire causes over $20K in damages

A fire on the roof of a condo building in downtown Naperville on Saturday night caused more than $20,000 of damage.

Healing Field of Honor to return to Rotary Hill this November

The Healing Field of Honor will return to Rotary Hill this November. This will mark the display’s fifth appearance in Naperville.

American flags will be placed across the site to pay tribute to military veterans, active service members, and their families, with a theme this year of “Welcome Home.” The display will be in place from Nov. 7 to 12, and will be accompanied by a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The event is made possible through the Naperville Park District, Operation Support Our Troops – America, Naperville Responds for Veterans, and several other partners. Community members and businesses can purchase a flag to honor a specific service member.

An opening ceremony will be held Nov. 6 at 5 p.m., and a Veterans Day Observance will take place Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

How $12.1 million from reserves will help update technology in IPSD 204

The Indian Prairie School District 204 school board is using $12.1 million freed up from reserves to help it keep pace with technology needs within the district.

Wireless Internet, classroom touchboards part of Naperville D203 IT plan

Naperville School District 203 officials are in the process of reviewing IT equipment spending plans in the coming years.

The rollout of touchboards in classrooms and an extensive wireless Internet project were among the initiatives discussed at Monday’s board of education meeting.

Local veterinary clinic offering discounted prices to help ease family financial burden

Paws for a Cause Vet Care is helping families feeling a financial pinch who have pets by offering discounted rates on spay and neuter surgeries this month, along with a free microchip for every pet with a booked service.

The clinic is offering a female dog spay for $175, male dog neuter for $125, female cat spay for $100, and male cat neuter for $75. The discounted services are meant to help families avoid surrendering their pets due to high care costs, while also helping control animal overpopulation.

Appointments can be made by calling 630-961-8000. Paws for a Cause Vet Care is located at 1620 Bond St.