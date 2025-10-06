Naperville building fire causes over $20k in damages

A fire on the roof of a condo building in downtown Naperville Saturday caused more than $20,000 in damage, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Naperville Fire Department responds to fire on roof

On Oct. 4, at about 7:55 p.m., the Naperville Emergency Communications Center got a call reporting flames on the roof of a five-story condominium building in the 100 block of South Washington Street.

Fire personnel arrived at the scene two minutes later and confirmed an active fire on the roof.

Using hose lines and an aerial ladder, crews worked their way up to the top of the building while ensuring residents inside had safely exited.

Officials were able to contain the fire to an area around a vent stack that extended through the roof and fully extinguished it just under 40 minutes after arrival.

Fire personnel stayed on scene for about 30 minutes to check for hot spots.

No injuries during the incident

No residents, pets, or firefighters were injured during the incident.

Officials say the restaurant’s vent stack likely contributed to the incident, but are still investigating the exact cause of the fire. The building has been deemed habitable.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Naperville Police Department and the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Department.

Gia Mia closes for a few days due to ‘nearby fire emergency’

Restaurant Gia Mia, which neighbors the property where the fire broke out, closed on Saturday and Sunday due to the “nearby fire emergency,” according to a social media post by the business.

The restaurant reopened on Monday with limited service.

