Due process ordinance request | Grooming plea for ex-teacher | Fire cadet applications

ALMAS representatives urge Naperville officials to adopt ‘due process’ immigration ordinance

Representatives of the Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs spoke at Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting about a requested ordinance about due process and clarifying the use of city-owned property in light of heightened immigration enforcement activities across the country.

No action was taken, but the council did direct city staffers to issue a report, due out next month, outlining what is currently taking place within local municipal government.

Read more about ALMAS’ proposal, what supporters had to say, and how the council responded.

Ex-Neuqua Valley teacher pleads guilty to grooming, avoids prison time

A former Neuqua Valley High School teacher accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student will avoid prison time after his case was resolved Monday through a plea agreement, according to his lawyer.

56-year-old William Schaub pleaded guilty to the charge of grooming in exchange for the prosecution dismissing his other two charges: one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Learn more about the case.

Naperville Fire Department seeks applicants for cadet program

The Naperville Fire Department is now accepting applications for its cadet program.

The program offers an opportunity for teens and young adults to learn more about fire and EMS services and develop skills to help them pursue a future career in the field. Cadets meet Tuesday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Naperville Fire Station 4.

Applicants must be between the ages of 14 and 20, with any 14-year-olds required to be high school freshmen. Applications are available on the city of Naperville website and will be accepted through July 15.

LED lighting coming to 18 IPSD 204 elementaries

Indian Prairie School District 204 will soon have new LED lighting in the library media centers at 18 schools.

A $1.3 million contract with Performance Services will address roughly 58 existing light fixtures per library at all but three of the district’s 21 elementaries. Brookdale, Clow and Longwood are not on the list.

The contract also includes other energy efficiency repairs, including a water heater and pool controls at Metea Valley and boiler room exhaust at Neuqua Valley. All projects are part of the district’s referendum-funded master facilities plan, which aims to improve energy efficiency and decrease operating costs.

Naperville preschoolers tackle food insecurity hands-on

Preschoolers at The Gardner School of Naperville sowed some good on Monday, planting herbs and vegetables to help with food insecurity needs.

The food they grow will be donated to The GardenWorks, which will send it on to local food pantries.

Learn more about how the project grew to be.