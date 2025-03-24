Duo accused of robbery | Ducks to be summer sculpture | DQ 85-cent Blizzards

Naperville duo accused of ATM robbery attempt, Lisle store robbery

Two Naperville residents accused of trying to rob a woman at a Naperville ATM and then robbing a Lisle store at knifepoint have been ordered to be held in custody until trial.

Commission backs ordinance restricting banks from ground level in downtown Naperville without variance

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission supported an ordinance that would amend city code and require banks to obtain a variance to operate on ground-floor commercial space in downtown Naperville at Wednesday’s meeting.

Ducks will waddle their way into downtown Naperville as the summer sculpture pick

Downtown Naperville plans to make a splash this year with its summer sculpture pick: ducks!

The Downtown Naperville Alliance announced today that 18 ducks will waddle into town this summer, as part of the annual art installment. Local businesses and groups will sponsor the ducky bunch, with artists painting each in a unique style.

The ducks will be on display from early June through September.

Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for next two weeks

Dairy Queen is offering a special deal in honor of its 85th birthday. From March 24 to April 6, DQ Rewards members can enjoy a Blizzard for just 85 cents with a purchase of $1 or more.

The treats need to be bought through the DQ Mobile App.

The deal is well-timed with the launch of two new Blizzard flavors on Monday, March 31: Mixing Bowl Mashup, a blend of brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough, and Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake, with cheesecake pieces, choco chunks, and strawberry topping.

Make Plans Monday: your two-week look ahead

Ongoing through April 19 – Easter Bunny Photos at Fox Valley Mall, located in the mall’s lower level, near Macy’s. Reservations for photos not required but recommended.

March 24 – Naperville City Council Candidate Forum hosted by Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs, at 95th Street Library, Meeting Room B, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr., from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free event, Spanish interpretation will be available.

March 25 – Naperville City Council Candidate Forum hosted by NCTV17. Streamed live on Channel 17 and NCTV17 website at 7 p.m., available on demand the next day.

March 25 – Blood Drive hosted by Will County Commissioner Julie Berkowicz, at 95th Street Library, Conference Rooms A & B, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr., from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

March 27 – Accessible Birding at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton, at 9 a.m. Registration required.

March 27 to 30 – Assassins, presented by North Central College, at Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall,31 S. Ellsworth St. See website for show times and ticket info.

March 29 and 31, April 1-4 – Wild Weather – Free Nature Discovery Days, by Naperville Park District. Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Road. Free event geared for ages 4 to 10. 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. No registration required.

March 29 to April 6 – Spring Break – Beach Break – a week of beachy learning adventures geared for those 10 and under at Dupage Children’s Museum, 301 N. Washington St. Part of daily admission ticket.

March 29 and 30 – Illinois Vintage Fest 25 at DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free entry.

March 30 – Vietnam Veterans Commemoration held by Congressman Bill Foster at Aurora District Office, 2000 W. Galena Blvd., on the third-floor foyer, at 10 a.m. Registration required.

April 3 – Origins of Naperville Walking Tour at Naper Settlement, 523 S Webster St, Naperville, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Registration required.

April 4 – Tequila Dinner at Morton Arboretum, 4100 IL. Rt. 53, Lisle, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets required.

April 4 to 6 – Nature Artists’ Guild Spring Exhibit, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 IL. Rt. 53, Lisle, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exhibit free with arboretum admission.

April 4 – Spring Choral “Finale!” Concert at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., 7 p.m. Tickets required.

April 4 – Family Bingo at Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, 305 Jackson Ave., 1:30 p.m. Registration required.

April 5 – Holi – The Festival Of Colors at Rotary Hill, 404 Aurora Ave., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free event, colored powder available with $2.50 donation.

April 5 – Trout Season Celebration at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve, 419 Trout Farm Road, Bolingbrook, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Free event.

April 5 – Basic Gardening Workshop at Knoch Knolls Nature Center River Room, 320 Knoch Knolls Rd., 10 a.m. to noon. Free event but registration required.