DuPage County early voting | Waubonsie walkout | Library survey

Early voting begins in DuPage County following delay

Early voting for the March 17 general primary election in DuPage County has begun following a delayed start date.

Beginning today, residents can cast their votes at five locations: Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S Eagle St., Naperville; DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Rd., Wheaton; Downers Grove Village Hall, 850 Curtiss St., Downers Grove; Bartlett Community Center, 700 S Bartlett Rd., Bartlett; and Addison Township Office, 401 N Addison Rd., Addison.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Additional locations and hours will be added starting March 2.

Early voting in the county had been slated to start Feb. 5, but was delayed due to “unresolved candidate objections currently pending before the Appellate Court,” according to the DuPage County Clerk.

Waubonsie Valley students join Chicagoland walkouts against ICE

More than 150 Waubonsie Valley High School students participated in a walkout Monday afternoon to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The group left the school to march on Eola Road, with some walking over three miles to Metea Valley High School.

Learn more about the protest and Indian Prairie School District 204’s response.

Homebuilder concerns spark discussion about energy conservation code requirements in Naperville

Local homebuilders are imploring Naperville decision-makers not to adopt Illinois’ 2026 stretch energy code provisions, cautioning doing so could increase the cost of new construction within the community.

The city council is in the midst of considering a series of code-related changes by way of amendments to the building code and building regulations, though the stretch energy code is not a part of the list of changes at this point.

Read more about issues raised at a recent city council meeting.

District 203 fees under review

Several student fees within Naperville School District 203 could increase this fall, based on a proposal that is under review.

Basic school fees across all grade levels are slated to increase $3 to $4, according to a district document, while monthly enrollments at the Ann Reid Early Childhood Center could increase $35 to $70 per month. A small number of materials fees at the high schools are also slated to go up.

Administrators and the board of education discussed the fee proposals for the 2026-27 school year at a meeting Monday. The board is slated to vote on the proposed schedule of fees at its next meeting Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Naperville Public Library community survey

The Naperville Public Library is looking to get residents’ thoughts about the library through a community survey.

Participants can share what they like about Naperville’s three libraries, and what areas could use improvement.

Those who complete the survey will be entered to win one of 10 downtown Naperville gift cards with a valued amount of $100. Winners will be notified in mid-March.