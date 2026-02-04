Armed bank robbery | IMEA contract talks paused | DuPage early voting delay

Police and FBI investigate armed bank robbery in Lisle

The Lisle Police Department and FBI are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Tuesday at a BMO Harris Bank in Lisle.

Find out more about the ongoing investigation.

Naperville council votes to pause contract extension talks with IMEA

Contract extension negotiations with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA) have officially been paused in Naperville.

The city council on Tuesday voted 6-3 in favor of pausing the talks unless a majority vote is cast to resume them.

Read more about the recent vote and what the council and residents had to say about the issue.

DuPage County early voting start date delayed

The start date for early voting and vote-by-mail in DuPage County has been pushed from Thursday, Feb. 5, to sometime early next week.

The DuPage County Clerk said the delay is due to “unresolved candidate objections currently pending before the Appellate Court.”

The exact date for early voting in the general primary election will be updated on the clerk’s website when court rulings are resolved and the ballot is finalized.

Early voting in Will County will still kick off tomorrow as planned at the Will County Clerk’s Office in Joliet.

Naperville man charged with possessing stolen car, battering officer

A Naperville man was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing a stolen car.

19-year-old Ethan Christiansen has been charged with aggravated battery, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance: cocaine.

Learn more about the incident and how the vehicle was recovered.

Naperville 203 officials look to trim expenses to close future budget gaps

A newly updated 5-year financial forecast points to continued financial shortfalls in Naperville School District 203’s forthcoming budgets.

Administrators and the board of education discussed the financial projections at a meeting Monday, and the work being taken to reduce expenses and seek out increased revenue.

Read more about the financial forecast and what district officials had to say about it.

Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central competitive cheerleading advance to the state meet

The Naperville Central and Neuqua Valley competitive cheerleading teams are heading back to the state meet.

The Redhawks finished third at the Oswego 3A sectional while Neuqua Valley took second place, just behind sectional champion Lockport.

The preliminary round will be held on Friday in Bloomington, with the top 12 teams advancing to the state finals on Saturday.

Learn more about how the other Naperville schools did at the meet.