DuPage officials sworn in | Holiday bear scavenger hunt  | Cup of Cheer

Eleven officials take oath of office in DuPage County

DuPage County held an inauguration ceremony for 11 elected officials who were sworn into office on Monday night.

County-wide elected officials serving four-year terms included State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, Recorder Elizabeth Chaplin, Auditor Bill White, Coroner Judith Lukas R.N., and Clerk of the Circuit Court Candice Adams.

County Board members included Cindy Cronin Cahill (District 1), Andrew Honig (District 2), Lucy Chang Evans (District 3), Lynn LaPlante (District 4), Saba Haider (District 5), and Greg Schwarze (District 6).

Cahill, Evans, LaPlante, and Schwarze are returning incumbents, while Haider and Honig are new to the DuPage County Board.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County Board

IPSD 204 issuing first referendum-approved bonds

The first bond issuance in a series voters approved to fund safety and security upgrades in Indian Prairie School District 204 is now underway.

School board members on Monday night unanimously agreed to take on a new loan of $15 million to kick-start some of the highest-priority projects. These include large-scale renovations to Waubonsie Valley and Neuqua Valley high schools.

The bond sale is taking place this morning, and it is the first of several planned during the next six years, after voters approved the district’s request to borrow up to $420 million. The new debt replaces existing bonds that are being paid off, so the district will not need to raise the rate of its bond and interest tax levy, Chief School Business Official Matt Shipley said.

Tree lighting ceremony at Naper Settlement kicks off tomorrow

Naper Settlement is kicking off the holiday season with its tree-lighting ceremony tomorrow, Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Several Naper Settlement buildings and the evergreen tree near the main entrance will be brightly lit for all to enjoy. Along with the lighting ceremony, guests can also enjoy complimentary hot cocoa and cookies, as well as time to visit Santa and write him a letter at the Birck Family Innovation Gateway.

The tree lighting ceremony is sponsored by the Stenger family, and is open to the public for free. Reservations for the event can be made on the Naper Settlement website.

Holiday bear scavenger hunt underway in downtown Naperville

A bear hunt is now underway in downtown Naperville, thanks to a seasonal search set up by the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

Visitors can search for a stuffed bear wearing a plaid bow tie in nearly 50 downtown businesses. Those who fill out the scavenger hunt form and find at least 20 bears can submit their forms for a chance to win downtown Naperville gift cards.

Find out more about the holiday hunt for George the Bear.

Naperville Garden Club’s Cup of Cheer kicks off Thursday

A fundraiser with over six decades of history in Naperville will soon return for another year, and local residents have decked the halls of their homes to get in the event’s holiday spirit.

The Naperville Garden Club will hold its 2024 Cup of Cheer on Thursday, Dec. 5, and Friday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get a preview of two festive homes featured in this year’s Cup of Cheer.