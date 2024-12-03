Naperville residents deck the halls for Cup of Cheer

A fundraiser with over six decades of history in Naperville will soon return another year, and local residents have decked the halls of their homes to get in the event’s holiday spirit.

The Naperville Garden Club will hold its 2024 Cup of Cheer on Thursday, Dec. 5, and Friday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Meyers’ merry household for Cup of Cheer

The event kicks off with a holiday market and tea at the Judd Kendall VFW, 908 W. Jackson Ave., and is followed up by tours of festive Naperville homes.

“Christmas is a huge part of our lives and our families… It’s really a chance for me to invite the community into my home and see where I live, and how I decorate my home,” said Nicole Meyers.

The Meyers home is one of four featured in this year’s Cup of Cheer, and Nicole is excited to showcase not only her Nutcracker statue but…

“I’ll probably be known as the home with the big, giant, gold bells… just bringing the outside cheer for everybody walking up,” Meyers said.

Mathieson family brings the festive spirit

Across the city at the Mathieson household, Elizabeth and her family are putting a bow on their Cup of Cheer decorations.

“This is extra special because we did design every inch of this space to suit not only a certain design aesthetic but a busy family of seven,” said Mathieson.

It’s tough to miss the home’s giant, light-up “Joy” sign, but down in the basement, the Matheison kids got in on the Cup of Cheer fun with what they call “The Village.”

“The kids were super excited, I said no, dad said yes… it’s cute, they really like it,” said Mathieson.

Tickets available for the Cup of Cheer

Tickets for the 62nd annual Cup of Cheer are on sale on the Naperville Garden Club’s website. Each ticket comes with a commemorative teacup or mug.

Proceeds from the event fund Naperville student scholarships and club projects.

