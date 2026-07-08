DuPage River restrictions continue | Medical examiner discussion | ‘A Seat for Everyone’

DuPage River receding but restrictions remain

While the water level of the DuPage River has begun to recede naturally, officials say access to the river remains off-limits following the Fourth of July storms.

Find out more about the restrictions.

DuPage County Board considers referendum on medical examiner position

Residents across DuPage County could be asked via a referendum question in a future election to weigh in on having a medical examiner’s office rather than a coroner’s office.

The DuPage County Board recently had a preliminary discussion of the proposal, and further deliberations are anticipated at an upcoming meeting.

Learn more about the proposal and what board members had to say.

Naperville sisters earn gold in USA Racquetball National Junior Championships

Naperville sisters Sasha and Sameera “Sammie” Rai both took home gold at the 2026 USA Racquetball National Junior Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.

Sammie also qualified for the 2026 Team USA Junior National Team.

Read more about the sisters’ performance last month and their racquetball careers.

‘A Seat for Everyone’ kickoff encourages Naperville connection

Seventy-five Naperville residents gathered last Wednesday to kick off “A Seat for Everyone: Naperville Comes Together,” in partnership with the city, North Central College, and Naperville Neighbors United.

During the event at North Central’s Wentz Science Center, attendees were seated in groups of six to eight to learn more about each other and how to better connect with the Naperville community.

Learn more about the event and the takeaways from residents.

Naperville family to bring baseball gear to Dominican Republic youth

A Naperville couple is turning their upcoming summer vacation and 10th anniversary celebration into a chance to give back.

In two weeks, Shawn and Tina Griffin will be heading to Las Terrenas in the Dominican Republic with their family and bagfuls of baseball equipment to donate to local youth.

Hear what inspired the mission and how they’ve prepared for the trip.