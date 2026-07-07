DuPage River receding but restrictions remain

While the water level of the DuPage River has started to naturally recede, officials say access to the river is still off limits several days after the Fourth of July storms.

River and riverwalk restrictions

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has restricted all boating activities for the time being. Meanwhile, the Naperville Park District has closed off pedestrian access to the lower sidewalks right along the water in downtown Naperville.

“When water levels are this high and you come up on trees that have branches, the lower branches, that does become a safety hazard. The bridges, we don’t want anyone who is boating to get harmed or put themselves in any risk,” said Danny Rehm, communications manager for the Naperville Park District.

The restrictions will stay in place until the Illinois Department of Natural Resources deems it safe to lift them. More information is available on the organization’s website.

In the meantime, the upper brick paths on the Riverwalk remain open, as well as all other Naperville Park District parks and facilities, including the Paddle Boat Quarry and Centennial Beach.

Who’s responsible for the Riverwalk?

Naperville’s Riverwalk was built in 1981 by residents to celebrate the city’s 150th anniversary of its founding. Today, that project continues to be maintained through a collaboration between multiple departments.

The Naperville Park District is responsible for the day-to-day maintenance and operations, including landscaping, grounds maintenance, park amenities, and many recreational facilities.

The city of Naperville owns portions of the infrastructure and partners on capital improvements, utilities, and long-term planning.

The Naperville Riverwalk Commission provides oversight, develops long-range plans (such as the Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan), and makes recommendations regarding preservation and future improvements.

The Naperville Riverwalk Foundation is a nonprofit that raises private donations to fund enhancements and special projects beyond what the City and Naperville Park District provide.

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