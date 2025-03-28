Eagle Street Gateway groundbreaking | Naperville Park District job fair | Congressional Art Competition

Naperville holds a groundbreaking for the Eagle Street Gateway

On Thursday morning, the city hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Eagle Street Gateway project, which will be located on the north side of the river, immediately west of Eagle Street.

Part of the Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan, the Eagle Street Gateway is one of several enhancements coming to the Riverwalk.

Learn more about the Eagle Street Gateway project.

Naperville’s Hawaii Fluid Art invites all to pour, paint, and create

On Ogden Avenue in Naperville, a new business is offering customers a chance to pour themselves into their artwork.

Hawaii Fluid Art opened its doors with a soft launch last weekend and allows anyone wanting to flex their artistic muscles the opportunity to create art in a guided class.

Find out more about the new business.

Eid al-Fitr expected in the next few days

Eid al-Fitr, the first of two official holidays celebrated in Islam, is expected to be observed on Sunday, March 30, or Monday, March 31, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid al-Fitr, meaning “festival of the breaking of the fast,” marks the end of Ramadan, a time of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

Traditions for the holiday can vary, but Muslims commonly celebrate with prayer, spending time with family and friends, exchanging gifts, and sharing festive meals.

Applications for the Congressional Art Competition now open

Applications for the Congressional Art Competition are now being accepted in several congressional districts in the area.

The competition is open to all high school students in grades 9 through 12. Winners from each participating congressional district will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Application deadlines vary by district, with entries for the 11th District of Illinois due by April 18 and the 6th District of Illinois due by April 30. Students should enter the competition in the district where they reside and not the district where they attend school. Congressional districts by home address can be found on the United States House of Representatives website.

Naperville Park District hosting spring job fair for summer positions

Job seekers will have the opportunity to connect with Naperville Park District hiring managers and representatives from the Western DuPage Special Recreation Association and Official Finders to learn about several full-time, seasonal, and year-round positions.

Park district representatives will highlight seasonal roles at Centennial Beach and the Paddleboat Quarry, along with openings in maintenance, recreation, golf, custodial, and customer service.

The spring job fair will take place on Thursday, April 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Drive.

Huskie Robotics competing at the Midwest Regional FIRST Robotics Competition

Naperville North High School’s Huskie Robotics team is competing in the Midwest Regional FIRST Robotics Competition at the Forest View Educational Center in Arlington Heights today and tomorrow.

The three-day event showcases robots designed and operated by teams of high school students. This year, 41 teams from six states and five countries are participating. The event is free and can also be viewed online.