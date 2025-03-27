Naperville’s Hawaii Fluid Art invites all to pour, paint and create

On Ogden Avenue in Naperville, a new business is offering customers a chance to pour themselves into their artwork.

Hawaii Fluid Art opened its doors with a soft launch over the weekend and allows anyone wanting to flex their artistic muscles the opportunity to create art in a guided class.

What is fluid art?

“You choose your colors, you choose your canvas sizes, and we teach you the pouring techniques, and you also manipulate the canvases. So, every pour comes out uniquely, and it’s just to have fun with it. There are no skills required,” said owner Saurin Patel.

The franchise was founded in Hawaii in 2020 by Maya Ratcliff, who used art as a therapeutic tool when working with individuals with brain injuries.

Since opening, the business has expanded across the U.S. and offers a variety of choices for visitors to have fun.

Art studio offers a range of creative options

Choosing colors and pouring them onto a canvas is one option. There are also wine glasses, tumblers, and figures like bears, Hello Kitty, and Pokémon that can be made into beautiful display pieces.

Visitors also have the option to coat the pieces in resin, which can keep the art a pristine product for years to come.

“We offer different classes; different canvas sizes. We have different charcuterie boards; tumblers. We have all sorts of things for anybody. It’s just a fun environment to come in and just relax,” said Patel.

Bringing out the inner artist in everyone

In addition to fluid art, the studio has a “patch party!” station for custom patch creation and a retail section where local artists can sell their own items.

“We wanted to bring something where everybody can enjoy it. Somebody who has never experienced art before, who thinks, ‘Okay, I’m not good at it,’ we wanted to bring out those inner artists,” he said.

The studio, located at 115 E. Ogden Ave., Suite 121, will have its full launch at the end of April. From now until then, anyone who books a class online will receive a 15% discount, with walk-in customers getting a 25% discount.

Patel says he’s excited to finally bring the fluid art experience to Naperville, helping residents and beyond relieve stress while making a mess.

