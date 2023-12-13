Edward-Elmhurst Health honor | DuPage River Trail extension | Chicago a capella

Edward-Elmhurst Health named among 15 top health systems in the U.S.

Edward-Elmhurst Health, recently renamed Endeavor Health, was named a top 15 health system in the U.S. for the fifth year in a row by Fortune and PINC AI.

It made the list in the “medium health systems” category, along with five other similarly sized health providers.

For the rankings, Fortune and PINC AI measured health systems based on four metrics: clinical, operational, financial, and patient experience.

Forest preserve plans to extend DuPage River Trail from Naperville to Bolingbrook

The Forest Preserve District of Will County announced it is seeking engineering proposals to extend the DuPage River Trail along Weber Road from Naperville to Bolingbrook.

The new trail would go through the DuPage River Park in Naperville and the Indian Boundary Park in Bolingbrook to then connect to a portion of the DuPage River Trail owned by the Bolingbrook Park District.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County plans to partner with the Naperville Park District, the City of Naperville, and the Bolingbrook Park District for the project.

Naperville School District 203 planning changes to English learner program

At its Dec. 4 meeting, Naperville School District 203 officials proposed changes to its English learner program. Read about the modifications that could go into effect as soon as next school year.

Will County to host election equipment demonstration on Dec. 15

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry is holding a public demonstration of the county’s new “state-of-the-art” election equipment on Friday, Dec. 15 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Joliet Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St.

The new equipment includes ballot counters, poll books, and ADA-compliant ballot-marking devices. It will be used for next year’s primary and presidential elections.

For more information on the demonstration and new equipment, visit the Will County Clerk’s website.

Chicago a capella to visit Naperville

Chicago a capella will host a holiday performance at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. at Community United Methodist Church, 20 Center St.

The show will be filled with holiday songs such as Deck the Halls, Silent Night, and Joy to the World. The program lasts 110 minutes including intermission. The show is also playing at other spots in the Chicagoland area through Dec. 17.

Chicago a capella was founded in the early 1990s and holds many events throughout the year. More information on the program and ensemble can be found on the group’s website.

