Electric golf carts at Springbrook | WCHD expands mental health services | Bears recognize local student

Electric golf carts at Springbrook

All 60 of the existing gas-powered golf carts at Springbrook Golf Course will be replaced next year with electric ones, following a vote at last Thursday’s Naperville Park Board meeting.

As part of the transition plan, the district is issuing a $635,893.80 contract to E-Z-GO for the new golf carts.

District officials indicated in an analysis that electric golf carts would be more cost-effective in the long run. The expenditure also dovetails into the district’s mission statement of environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.

Will County Health Department expands mental health services at two offices

The Will County Health Department (WCHD) is expanding its mental health services at its Northern Branch Office in Bolingbrook, located at 323 Quadrangle Dr., as well as at its Eastern Branch Office in Monee, at 5601 W. Monee-Manhattan Rd.

The Mobile Crisis Response (MCR) program, which offers 24/7 psychiatric crisis assistance, will operate out of both offices. The program helps screen and assess adults, adolescents, and children before they are admitted to a hospital for psychiatric care.

The Bolingbrook office will now also offer the 590 Crisis Care program, which helps connect those in need to social services. That location will also provide psychiatric assessments, and has brought on a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner.

The WCHD has also worked to streamline the intake process, adding intake staff, and ensuring Spanish-speaking clients are linked to an interpreter during their initial call.

Naperville police remind motorists to drive sober this holiday season

Naperville police are reminding motorists to drive safely this holiday season, taking part in the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High, Get a DUI” enforcement campaigns.

The initiative was launched Dec. 13 and runs through Jan. 2, with law enforcement adopting a zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving.

Police ask that those celebrating make sure they plan ahead and designate a sober driver, or utilize a ride-sharing service or public transportation. Anyone seeing an impaired driver should pull over to a safe spot and contact the police.

The NPD also reminds all to be a good friend, taking someone’s keys and helping them home if they are impaired. Finally, they say buckling up is key – and the law.

Chicago Bears recognize District 203 student with rare disease

Charlie Sims, a student at Prairie Elementary School in Naperville School District 203, was honored at a recent Chicago Bears game for his courageous fight against a rare disease he was diagnosed with at age 6.

The Bears named Sims a Champion of the Game on Sunday, Nov. 23. He has CLN1, a rare form of Batten disease. The football team recognized Sims for his resiliency, as well as his family for spreading a hopeful message to the broader community.

Neuqua student business plan teams advancing to nationals

Two student teams from Neuqua Valley High School are advancing to the national level in a business plan competition offered by Virtual Enterprises International.

Team “Summit Sticks” took first place and team “Spectrum” came in third during the Midwest Regional Conference and Exhibition earlier this month in Saginaw, Mich. Both teams will advance to the national contest, which is scheduled to take place during the Youth Business Summit next April in New York.

The Neuqua teams make up two of the three groups from Illinois that advanced from regionals and qualified for the national business plan competition. Indian Prairie School District 204 board members wished these students good luck at nationals as they celebrated their success so far during Monday night’s meeting.