Emmy Chan in Les Misérables | NSDAR celebrates Constitution Week | City seeks insight into 5th Avenue project

Naperville’s Emmy Chan lands two roles in the Les Misérables national tour

Emmy Chan will take the stage again as she heads back on the road for the national tour of Les Misérables. She will perform the song, “Castle on a Cloud,” as little Cosette and will also get to dance in the role of young Eponine.

Learn more about Emmy Chan’s journey as she continues her acting career in Les Misérables.

Constitution Week celebrated in Naperville by the Fort Payne Chapter, NSDAR

The Fort Payne Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) kicked off another Constitution Week in Naperville on Tuesday morning.

Constitution Week is held every year from Sept. 17 through Sept. 23, celebrating the day the U.S. Constitution was signed.

See the series of bell ringings throughout Naperville and a proclamation from the mayor.

Naperville City Council seeks insight into the 5th Avenue project

The Naperville City Council is seeking outside insight to help determine the next steps for the 5th Avenue development efforts that have been on the docket for several years with a forthcoming study that will require $25,000 in municipal funds.

Council members at Tuesday’s meeting voted to proceed with an Urban Land Institute Technical Assistance Panel application to receive advice on how to proceed with the project. The 5th Avenue project, which involves 13 acres of city-owned land near the 5th Avenue train station, has been in development for several years, but initial plans fell through.

Last month, Councilman Josh McBroom suggested city staff revisit redevelopment efforts for the site during the “new business” portion of a meeting agenda, leading to Tuesday’s vote.

Two local Friday movie nights

The Naperville Park District is hosting its final free Night at the Movies of the season on Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at the 95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Dr. The family-friendly event will feature a showing of “Monsters Inc.” on the big screen.

The Fry Family YMCA is also hosting a free Friday family movie night tomorrow at 7 p.m. at 2120 95th St, screening “Moana.” A s’mores-making session will take place before the movie at 6:30 p.m.

Planning & Zoning votes against property owner’s request

A property owner’s request to construct a detached garage on his Basswood Drive home received an unfavorable recommendation from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday because the proposal would require four variances from Naperville’s municipal code.

Matthew Crary, who owns the residential property with wife Casey, is seeking approval from city officials to demolish his existing 585-square-foot detached garage and build in its place a new 1,200-square-foot structure. Doing so would require a number of exceptions from the code, including lifting height restrictions and the overall placement of the structure on the property.

Ultimately, commissioners voted 5-3 against Crary’s proposal, concurring with a recommendation from the city’s planning staff. While Crary’s neighbors were supportive of his proposal, several commissioners said they did not want to start a precedent where similar requests would funnel in. The commission’s recommendation advances to the City Council for a final vote.