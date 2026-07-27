Extreme heat, possible storms | Drug, fleeing arrest | Loaves & Fishes funding boost

Extreme heat, possible storms in today’s weather mix

The Naperville area will see extreme heat today, with a chance of thunderstorms sprinkled into the weather mix.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the region, in effect through 9 p.m. The heat index could reach between 100 and 110 degrees.

On top of that, there’s an elevated thunderstorm risk, with the possibility of severe weather between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Storms could bring damaging winds of over 70 mph and large hail, though forecasters say it’s unclear whether they will hit the area.

Officials advise staying weather aware today, with multiple ways to get warnings. And due to the extreme heat, they also say to limit time outside, stay hydrated, remain in an air-conditioned room, and check in on relatives or neighbors who may be at risk.

Wheaton man faces drug, fleeing charges after Naperville traffic stop

A Wheaton man was arrested by Naperville police on Wednesday after allegedly speeding away from officers in a residential area after a traffic stop led to suspicions of cannabis use in his vehicle.

Jahron J. Faulkner, 24, has been charged with several offenses including possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (more than 15 but less than 100 grams), aggravated fleeing and eluding, and resisting arrest.

Find out more about the incident.

$2 million in federal funding fuels Loaves & Fishes in fight against hunger

A local nonprofit is getting a financial boost to help fight hunger and “transform lives” across the Chicago suburbs.

Loaves & Fishes Community Services secured about $2 million in net proceeds through a federal financing initiative called the New Markets Tax Credit.

Learn more about the program and what the money will go toward.

FFA, glass blowing among new attractions at 2026 DuPage County Fair

The DuPage County Fair returned over the weekend, offering family fun through both old and new traditions. This year brought glassblowing, a Future Farmers of America student showcase, and a train on wheels that made multiple stops throughout the event.

Take a look at some of the festivities.

Local NFL stars inspire the next generation at youth football camp

Naperville Central alumnus and Green Bay Packers star receiver Jayden Reed recently returned to Chicago’s west suburbs to help with the second annual I’Marion Stewart Youth Football Camp at Bolingbrook High School.

Stewart, a Bolingbrook native who is entering his junior season at the University of Michigan, recruited an all-star lineup of local NFL talent to coach 150 kids.

Hear from the athletes about what it meant to them to give back through the program.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

July 28 – Historic Trolley Tour at Jackson Ave. and Eagle St.

July 28 – Farmers Market at Naper Settlement

July 28 – River Sounds at Naperville Jaycees WiFi Park

July 29 – Arbor Evenings – The PriSSillas at The Morton Arboretum

July 30 – Family Pride Night at The Morton Arboretum

July 30 – Rock the Block with 16 Candles at Block 59

July 30 – Naperville Municipal Band Celebration of the Big Band at Central Park

July 30 – Uptown Soul at Lakeside Pavilion

July 31 – Mr. Scott’s Amazing Musical Backpack Show at Block 59

July 31 – The Glenn Miller Orchestra at Wentz Concert Hall

July 31 – An Evening in Japan at The Morton Arboretum

July 31 – A Night at the Movies – Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey at Rotary Hill

August 1 – THRIVEFest Health, Wellness and Fitness Festival at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium

August 1 – Archery: Open House at Blackwell Forest Preserve

August 1 – Beetle Mania – Free Nature Discovery Day at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

August 1 – Family Hike with a Naturalist at Knoch Knolls Park

August 1 – Remake the Future: A repair and upcycling event by Accelerate Climate Solutions

August 1 – West Suburban Symphony Orchestra at Cantigny

August 2 – Naperville Sprint Triathlon at Centennial Beach

August 2 – Bunco Fundraiser for Women Marines Association at Judd Kendall VFW

August 3 to 8 – Beetle Mania – Free Nature Discovery Day at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

August 3 – National Night Out: Movie Night Kick-Off at the Fry Family YMCA