Fall hazards citation | Awesome Black Creativity exhibit | Care center valentines

Oswego construction contractor cited for exposing workers to fall hazards at Naperville job site

An Oswego construction contracting company has been cited by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for exposing workers to deadly fall hazards at a Naperville job site last year.

According to a news release by the U.S. Department of Labor, on Aug. 23, 2023, OSHA inspectors observed workers for United Custom Homes LLC of Oswego working at heights up to 20 feet at a home construction site at 11 Pinnacle Ct., without wearing the appropriate protective equipment.

Officials say the company has had seven other citations since 2015 and currently owes $238,572 for previous OSHA penalties. This time around United Custom Homes has been charged with four violations, including “failure to provide fall protection equipment or train employees in fall hazards, improper use of ladders and failure to recertify workers in the operation of powered industrial vehicles every three years, as required.” The company has been fined $264,143 in penalties for those violations.

“Awesome Black Creativity” exhibit on display at the DuPage Children’s Museum

A new Lego exhibit with a special lesson from A to Z has taken shape at the DuPage Children’s Museum. Awesome Black Creativity has figurines of 26 Black artists, athletes, and other creatives, along with plaques noting the impact they had on the world.

Learn more about the exhibit which runs through March.

DuPage Care Center spreads the love with its Valentine’s Day balloon fundraiser

Love was in the air yesterday at the DuPage Care Center as the delivery of heart-shaped balloons brought some Valentine’s Day joy to the residents. Family, friends, and community members were able to purchase the balloons to add to the holiday spirit, and to benefit the Resident Recreation Fund.

Hear from some at the center about what this special delivery and fundraiser means to them.

DuPage County receives nearly $500K toward clean energy initiatives

DuPage County has been awarded nearly half a million dollars from the U.S. Department of Energy for clean energy and energy efficiency programs. The money comes through the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant Program, which is allocating $20.5 million total to 32 states, territories, local governments and tribes.

DuPage County plans to use its portion, $449,660, toward more solar panels on the roof of the 421 Administration Building, LED light upgrades within the campus, and two electric vehicle charging ports outside the 505 Judicial Office Facility.

The county is also using the funds to conduct a Clean Energy Workforce Analysis, to ensure the county is moving forward on developing the necessary workforce for clean energy businesses.

Forum for 11th Congressional District Democratic primary candidates on Feb. 28

The League of Women Voters of Naperville is hosting a Democratic primary candidate forum for those running for the 11th Congressional District U.S. House seat.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Foster and his opponent Qasim Rashid are both expected to attend. The event will be held virtually on Zoom on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Those interested in viewing the forum can register through the LWV-Naperville website. The forum will also be live-streamed on Facebook.