Fatal shooting at Oakbrook Terrace hotel | Westlake among Top Explorers | Giving Machine

Man killed in Oakbrook Terrace hotel shooting incident

A person of interest is in custody after a shooting incident Saturday night at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Suites hotel left one man dead.

Oakbrook Terrace police say they received a report of shots fired around 8:30 p.m at the hotel at 10 Drury Lane. When police arrived at the hotel, they found a man with gunshot wounds, who was then transported to an area hospital. He died from his injuries. The DuPage County coroner identified him as 33-year-old Calvin Truitt.

The person of interest was taken into custody after police conducted a search of the hotel, but no criminal charges have been filed. Authorities say the shooting was an isolated incident.

Lucy Westlake named to World Explorers Collective’s Top Explorer List

Naperville native and mountain climbing record-breaker Lucy Westlake has been named to World Explorers Collective’s Top Explorer List, in the category of mountaineering.

The explorer and expedition-supporting organization honors “inspiring and accomplished explorers, adventurers, and athletes” for the list, according to its website.

Westlake was chosen for the recognition in part because of her accomplishment of becoming the youngest American woman to summit Mount Everest. The group noted her grit, dedication, and determination at pursuing her dreams.

Naperville City Councilman Ian Holzhauer gains new perspective after India trip

Naperville City Councilman Ian Holzhauer recently took a trip to India after being selected by the American Council of Young Political Leaders for the special journey. Find out more about his experience.

Giving Machine to help those in need now set up at Fox Valley Mall

There’s a new way to donate to those in need this holiday season: the Giving Machine, set up at Fox Valley Mall. Find out more about this unique vending machine that benefits both local and global causes.

Naperville Garden Club holds annual Cup of Cheer

Last week the Naperville Garden Club kicked off the holiday season with its 61st annual Cup of Cheer event. Take a look at some of the decorations featured on the four-home tour.